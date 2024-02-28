New update on Kate Middleton's recovery as Prince William pulls out of royal event due to 'personal matter'

Kensington Palace has shared a new update on the Princess of Wales’s recovery as Prince William pulled out of an appearance due to an unrelated "personal matter".

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen in public since she walked to church on Christmas Day 2023 with the rest of the Royal Family. After undergoing "planned" abdominal surgery in January, Kate is continuing her recovery at home. Now Kensington Palace has reportedly given an update on her progress, with the BBC reporting that she is "continuing to do well". This is the first update that’s been shared regarding the Princess of Wales since Prince William broke his silence on his wife’s time in hospital at his first official public appearance since January.

At the time he supposedly explained to MBE recipient Patricia Spruce that Kate was looked after by "amazing and kind" nurses at The London Clinic.

This was a similarly brief update, but will be reassuring to fans, especially following the news that Prince William had pulled out of a royal appearance due to a "personal matter". The Royal Family came together at Windsor Castle on 27th February to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the late King Constantine of Greece. He was not only King Charles’s second cousin, but the Prince of Wales’s godfather and Prince William had been due to do a reading.

In his absence, King Constantine’s son Crown Prince Pavlos delivered this and no details were given regarding the "personal matter". However, the BBC has reported that royal sources have indicated that there is no cause for alarm. Prince William also apparently called the Greek Royal Family to inform them personally that he unfortunately wouldn’t be able to join them.

Queen Camilla led the British Royal Family at the service and King Charles was also absent as he continues to undertake his "schedule of regular treatments" after being diagnosed with cancer. He has postponed public-facing duties and it’s not known when he could resume them. Meanwhile, Kensington palace previously declared that the Princess of Wales is "unlikely" to return to public engagements until after Easter.

This year Easter falls on the last weekend of March and so April is the earliest she could be seen out and about in her official capacity again. When she returned home from hospital, the Palace said she was "making good progress". She and Prince William are also said to have recently enjoyed spending their children’s February half-term break at their Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

This trip is something that the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes is an "encouraging" sign of Kate’s "steady recovery".

Speaking previously to OK! she claimed, "I think it’s very encouraging that Kate has been well enough to make the trip to Sandringham. It shows that she is making a steady recovery. Also, the change will probably be most welcome... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you are recuperating as she is."

With her still continuing to recover at home and King Charles postponing his public duties, all eyes are now on their fellow working royals, including Prince William and Queen Camilla. They are all expected to step up even more to support the monarchy alongside their own schedule of engagements and visits.