Mike Tindall shares hilarious insight into family life as he reveals what makes Zara 'scream SO loudly'

Mike Tindall has shared a hilarious insight into life in the Tindall household, telling of the cheeky ways he pranks wife Zara and their three children.

The rugby pro and Zara are parents to 11-year-old Mia, six-year-old Lena and three-year-old Lucas and share a country home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire nearby to Zara's mother, Princess Anne.

Life in the Tindall household sounds full of fun and lightheartedness - as Mike shared lovely details of the family's home life in a recent special edition of Beano. Acting as a guest editor in honour of Bananaman’s 45th anniversary, Mike penned a sweet editor's letter telling of the pranks he likes to play.

Sharing how much pride he takes in being a father - but also in playing tricks on his little ones and equestrian pro Zara, Mike wrote, "My job now is being a dad and I love it. It’s important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum. I love hiding and jumping out to scare them."

He added "It works best on mum – she screams SO loudly! The kids’ favourite prank is to hide under the table and tie people’s shoelaces together!"

Touching on his own love for sport, the Rugby World Cup winner encouraged children to delve into it at any opportunity. "I loved being a rugby player," he wrote.

"Sport lets you hang out with your friends and have fun. Not every kid has access to sport, so if you do get the chance, please take it."

Mike, who starred on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2022, chats all things sports and family life on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby - having told some incredible anecdotes about Zara and his kids over the years.

Following the birth of son Lucas in March 2021, Mike recalled how Zara had given birth at home on the bathroom floor on the podcast.

"Sunday got even better because a little boy arrived at my house...arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said at the time, adding, "Fortunately the midwife that was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the position, and then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!"