King Charles's mind-boggling holiday disguise is a must-see

King Charles's disguise during his Swiss holiday is bizarre and brilliant - and really has to be seen to be believed!

King Charles decided to wear a hilarious disguise on holiday once.

Although it's a pretty obvious disguise, we can't help but love the silly look on the monarch!

Back in January 1980, the monarch went on a ski holiday to Klosters, Switzerland. The King seemed to have a nifty trick when it came to avoiding the press as he wore a rather unconvincing disguise in a bizarre attempt to fool them. The King opted to wear a joke moustache, glasses and a fake nose underneath his woolly hat for the snowy conditions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We absolutely loved this look on the King and although it may not have fooled the press, it certainly entertained them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The next day the press photographers showed up wearing the same type of disguise and the King agreed to take photographs with them as they all wore fake noses and fun hats and posed for photos with the King.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time a member of the family has opted for a disguise or a way to hide their identity. Taking after his father, Prince William stunned fans as he was spotted selling The Big Issue magazine incognito on the streets of London. The Prince wore a high-vis vest and cap and blended in as a member of the public without bodyguards or security flanking him.

Reportedly Prince George has also taken after his father and grandfather and protected his identity before. A member of the public revealed that she ran into Prince George while she was on a walk with her dog near the Middleton home in Berkshire. "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog," she said. "Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it. To my astonishment, he said, 'I’m called Archie', with a big smile on his face."

Prince William on the streets of London this week selling issues of The Big Issue #PrinceWilliam @BigIssue pic.twitter.com/DllO1MDF9GJune 9, 2022 See more

It was also reported that Princess Eugenie and her husband, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, secretly attended a Halloween party in disguise in 2016. This royal disguise was revealed in the unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The reporters said in the book, "They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate. Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays."

"The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto," the authors revealed.

Rather than comedy masks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for Venetian-style masks that hid their identity and helped them blend into the party.