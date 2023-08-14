King Charles's mind-boggling holiday disguise is a must-see
King Charles's disguise on holiday is the most bizarre thing we've seen on the royal - but we kind of love it!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles's disguise during his Swiss holiday is bizarre and brilliant - and really has to be seen to be believed!
- King Charles decided to wear a hilarious disguise on holiday once.
- Although it's a pretty obvious disguise, we can't help but love the silly look on the monarch!
- In other royal news, the special meaning behind Princess Anne's emerald green birthday portrait look.
Back in January 1980, the monarch went on a ski holiday to Klosters, Switzerland. The King seemed to have a nifty trick when it came to avoiding the press as he wore a rather unconvincing disguise in a bizarre attempt to fool them. The King opted to wear a joke moustache, glasses and a fake nose underneath his woolly hat for the snowy conditions.
We absolutely loved this look on the King and although it may not have fooled the press, it certainly entertained them.
The next day the press photographers showed up wearing the same type of disguise and the King agreed to take photographs with them as they all wore fake noses and fun hats and posed for photos with the King.
This isn't the first time a member of the family has opted for a disguise or a way to hide their identity. Taking after his father, Prince William stunned fans as he was spotted selling The Big Issue magazine incognito on the streets of London. The Prince wore a high-vis vest and cap and blended in as a member of the public without bodyguards or security flanking him.
Reportedly Prince George has also taken after his father and grandfather and protected his identity before. A member of the public revealed that she ran into Prince George while she was on a walk with her dog near the Middleton home in Berkshire. "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog," she said. "Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it. To my astonishment, he said, 'I’m called Archie', with a big smile on his face."
Prince William on the streets of London this week selling issues of The Big Issue #PrinceWilliam @BigIssue pic.twitter.com/DllO1MDF9GJune 9, 2022
It was also reported that Princess Eugenie and her husband, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, secretly attended a Halloween party in disguise in 2016. This royal disguise was revealed in the unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.
The reporters said in the book, "They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate. Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays."
"The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto," the authors revealed.
Rather than comedy masks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for Venetian-style masks that hid their identity and helped them blend into the party.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Carole Middleton's white and black polka dot dress is an occasionwear dream
Carole Middleton hits the sartorial jackpot once again
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we want brought back this summer!
Duchess Sophie's starfish earrings and coral skirt made a statement when she attended Wimbledon back in 2016
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him
An expert has claimed King Charles 'would have loved' this and finally got it in a way thanks to the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be ‘more relaxed’ this year
The Royal Family's summer break could reportedly feel a little different this year thanks to King Charles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Biggest day of King Charles’ life honoured with historic release in ‘special moment for the nation’
The biggest day of King Charles' life is being honoured in a new release that is predicted to be 'highly sought after'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's favourite teatime snack is cheap and easy - but has a suitably on-brand twist
The King's unusual teatime snack has been revealed...
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles's reign as monarch reaches milestone this relative could never obtain
King Charles's reign as monarch has reached a new impressive milestone as the King eclipses the reign of one of his relatives
By Laura Harman Published
-
How King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition
It’s been announced how King Charles will be honouring a sad day and he’s set to follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps with this tradition
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could miss out on this summer
There's a special family tradition Prince George, Charlotte and Louis used to enjoy but it might not necessarily be upheld going forwards
By Emma Shacklock Published