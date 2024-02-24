King Charles has 'trained himself' to keep going with 'work, work, work' mentality despite cancer treatment

King Charles has 'trained himself' to stay 'hard-working and driven' and is maintaining his 'work, work, work' mentality following his cancer diagnosis, a royal photographer says.

The King met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week for his first in-person audience since his cancer diagnosis, having kept up his essential duties away from public view since the news was shared.

The monarch started regular cancer treatments at the beginning of the month, following the announcement that a 'form of cancer' was diagnosed during a procedure for an enlarged prostate. But that hasn't stopped him from continuing to work - and a royal photographer says he has 'trained himself' to keep going over the years.

Arthur Edwards has photographed the Royal Family for over 45 years and has seen King Charles in action, tending to his royal work all over the world - and he says the King's dedication to keeping up with his work despite going through cancer treatment is very much in his nature.

Speaking to OK!, he said, "He’s extremely hard-working and driven, and always has been."

Going on to add that King Charles and Queen Camilla don't seem to be thinking about "putting their feet up", Arthur continued, "They never ease up, and we’re so lucky to have that."

The royal insider, who has reportedly gotten to know the King over years of photographing him, highlighted that work has always been pivotal for Charles, even before he took the throne.

"If you think about it, Charles could have done anything he wanted as Prince of Wales," Arthur said, explaining, "He could have drunk champagne all day, played backgammon and gone to the races, but it was always work, work, work. Even now, he gets up every morning to do his best – and not for himself, but for other people."

Continuing to work is no doubt especially important to the King at the moment, as the Princess of Wales is also dealing with health struggles and has been out of action in recent weeks.

Catherine is one of the monarchy's most vital working royals and it was announced in January that she had undergone 'planned abdominal surgery', confirming that she would be stepping away from royal duties during her recovery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement from Kensington Palace explained, continuing to say, "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."