Kate and William helping Prince George to avoid fear by prepping him for 'scary' royal duties now
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be preparing their son for the pressures of the throne so his duties don't seem 'scary' in the future
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly preparing Prince George for his duties as future King ahead of time, so that he doesn't find them 'scary' in the future.
Despite the fact that King Charles ascended the the throne less than two years ago in September 2022, the royal family are already looking ahead to the reign of King George.
As per the royal line of succession, Prince William will take the crown after his father, King Charles, with Prince George, who is only 10-years-old at present, third in line.
And while it's likely that several decades will pass before George becomes King, the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have spent the past few years gently easing him into the knowledge that the responsibility of the crown will someday lay with him.
According to a royal expert, Prince George's parents are also keen to ensure that he is aware of and prepared for what lies ahead in his life as future King so that his duties and importance aren't 'scary' when they come.
The same reportedly goes for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who will both hold a key part in the monarchy's next generation of working royals.
Speaking to People, royal author Robert Hardman, who penned the biography The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, explained, "William is trying to normalise it. They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."
"With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life," Robert went on to tell the publication.
He also highlighted that the Prince and Princess of Wales are making it a priority to ensure that George's destiny as future monarch feels as 'normal' as it possibly can to their young son.
"There’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal - if you can call it normal - and as pleasant as possible," he said. "Crucially, it's both of them - William and Catherine."
However, Prince George has plenty yet to accomplish before his time on the throne comes and it's believed that big decisions are being made about which school he will attend when he leaves Lambrook.
Lambrook School is located in Berkshire, close by to the Wales family's Adelaide Cottage - but when George turns 13, he's expected to go on to the likes of Eton College or Marlborough College.
Despite the fact the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted on a tour of Eton last year, it's also been claimed that Catherine is keen for her son to attend her old school, Marlborough College, which is co-ed and costs a whopping £47k a year.
Meanwhile, Prince William is said to be hoping for George to go on to become a pupil at the elite all boys school, Eton - as both he and brother, Prince Harry, were Etonians during their teen years.
