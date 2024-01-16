Kate Middleton 'tore up' rulebook to grow 'firm friendship' with Queen Mary of Denmark

Kate Middleton reportedly "tore up" the royal rulebook to pursue a “firm friendship” with Queen Mary of Denmark outside the usual channels.

The Princess of Wales is one of the most senior members of the British Royal Family but she’s not afraid to push certain boundaries when it comes to royal protocol. In recent years she and Prince William have been taking a more personal approach at engagements, agreeing to be in selfies. Now it’s been suggested that behind-the-scenes Kate has been doing things her own way too. She reportedly “tore up” the rulebook to reach out to Mary of Denmark in her own way "years ago", helping to form a “firm friendship” with her.

The Princess of Wales hasn't publicly sent a message to King Frederik X and Queen Mary since they ascended the throne on 14th January following Queen Margrethe’s abdication. However, it’s likely that she might have done so privately, with a source claiming to OK! that she and the new Queen swapped numbers years ago.

“Kate and Mary swapped phone numbers several years ago and often reach out to each other via text message,” they alleged. “Those kinds of things are usually done through officials or aides, but Kate and Mary tore up the rule book to allow their friendship to flow and grow naturally.”

According to the source, the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary’s bond initially revolved around exchanging advice on etiquette and their public image. This has now apparently evolved into a much more personal friendship, with everything from their children to fashion coming up in their conversations.

The source stated, “Their friendship started very much focused on discussing royal engagements and etiquette and how best to present themselves to the public, but it has become more personable over time, and they are now firm friends. They often chat about the children and what’s going on in their personal lives. They also discuss the very similar roles they have to undertake and even swap style tips from time to time."

Until 14th January, Queen Mary was Crown Princess Mary, meaning she and Kate held the same rank within their respective royal families. The two royals have been seen together plenty of times, including when Kate visited Denmark in 2022.

During this trip she stepped out in one of her best winter coats with Queen Mary for a visit to the Danner Crisis Centre in Copenhagen. She also met with Queen Margrethe at Christian IX's Palace and the three of them posed for photographs together.

Reflecting upon this trip the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief to OK! that Queen Mary and the Princess of Wales have unique positions and clearly get on very well. Because of this, she thinks it’s “hard to resist” the idea that they could be friends confiding in each other.

“The warmth between the two was obvious during that visit and I’m sure they found plenty to talk about when they lunched together,” Jennie said. “It’s hard to resist the idea that they shared some thoughts about metamorphosing from ordinary girls to royal princesses and future Queens.”

Jennie continued, "There certainly aren’t many other women they could share their experience with, so it’s incredibly tempting to imagine that they shared a glass of wine and a few private thoughts. But they are now royals through and through – and with that goes total discretion.”

Whether or not their ‘discretion’ means they keep things at a less personal level in their friendship, Queen Mary and Kate certainly look comfortable and happy in each other’s company on the occasions where their royal lives have brought them together publicly.