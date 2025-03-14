Kate Middleton has stopped wearing the dress style she wore 'all the time' before she was Princess of Wales, says fashion expert

There's a style of dress Kate Middleton wore 'all the time' before she was the Princess of Wales but ditched after she took on the role, according to a fashion expert.

Catherine's style has been keenly watched and admired by fashion fans all over the world ever since she stepped into the royal spotlight.

From her blazers, heels and high street picks to her enviable jewellery collection and high end designer items, the contents of Kate's wardrobe never goes unnoticed when she steps out in public.

Her dress collection, in particular, is something royal style lovers keep a close eye on - and one fashion expert has pointed out just how her dresses of choice have evolved over the past few years.

Taking to TikTok to highlight how Kate appears to have swapped from above the knee hemlines to dresses and skirts with longer silhouettes, fashion journalist Erin Fitzpatrick, said, "[Kate] has stopped wearing above-the-knee dresses. She used to wear short dresses all the time."

Erin's video titled '4 Things Kate Middleton Has Stopped Wearing Since Becoming a Princess' has racked up millions of views on the app and she goes on to highlight that since taking on the Princess of Wales title in 2022, Catherine "has not been photographed in any dresses or skirts above the knee.

"She wears exclusively midi length," Erin continued.

Along with elegant long dresses, Princess Catherine has noticeably been far more into wide leg trousers in recent years than she ever has been before - a change that seemingly symbolises her step into a more senior position within the royal fold.

Fashion coach and stylist, Miranda Holder, previously told woman&home just how much Kate's change in fashion sense over her the past decade and a half has mirrored the changes in her life and responsibilities.

Miranda told us, "Kate Middleton's style has evolved considerably over the years and continues to do so. When we first met her, first as a fiancee and then newly married to Prince William, her style was very young, fresh, and feminine; floral prints, flirty skirts, and sweet headbands were all fashion staples."

She added, "Gradually, as the Princess grew in stature and confidence, her wardrobe has evolved to match. The sartorial change is in line with her appointment as Princess of Wales, and Kate’s new aesthetic reflects the new authority and seniority of her role.

"It’s as if she means business and wishes to be taken seriously."