'We have climbed many mountains together' – James Middleton sends moving message to sister Kate after cancer diagnosis

On the 22 March, Catherine, Princess of Wales shared a video in which she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of treatment. In the video, Catherine sits on a bench in Windsor Great Park in the spring sunshine. Unbelievably brave and composed, her telling the world of her shock diagnosis, and how she has not long had to explain it to her three children, is a hard watch.

One of the first to show their support was Catherine's brother, James Middleton, in a touching post on Instagram – a childhood image of the two of them, complete with a caption that reads: 'Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.'

James' messages is one of hundreds of thousands that have flooded in for the Princess. People across the globe have taken to social media to voice their well wishes, among them Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who posted a message of support on X: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared. On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treament. We're all wishing her a swift recovery."

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said of the news: 'We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.'

Amanda Holden, Kate Silverton and Fern Cotton are among the thousands to send their well wishes. Actress Catherine Zeta Jones took to Instagram with a heartfelt post that reads: 'Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always.'

On behalf of the woman&home team, I would like to wish The Princess of Wales the very best, with all the time, space and privacy she needs to heal, and for a swift and full recovery.