Harry and Meghan may be 'haunted' by decision to withdraw from Royal Family in future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'live to regret' their decision to withdraw from the Royal Family and live in the US, a royal expert has warned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in California since 2020, having previously resided in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously emigrated to North America in January 2020, after releasing a statement to announce they would be 'stepping back' as senior royals to pursue independent projects in the US.

After spending a few months at the guest house of American actor Tyler Perry, they moved into a $14 million Santa Barbara mansion with their son, Archie. In June 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been relatively vocal about their reasons for leaving the Royal Family and settling in the US with their two young children.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple accused Buckingham Palace of racism and alleged that the Firm had failed to get the duchess help when she was suffering from suicidal ideation. Harry has also said that the stateside move has allowed them to enjoy regular activities with their kids, such as biking - a hobby he claims he was "never able to do" in his own youth.

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan's move has been highly controversial, with many monarchists criticizing the couple for wanting to maintain their royal titles without continuing to serve the Crown. One insider has now warned that the couple's relocation to California may negatively affect them in the future.

According to former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, the Sussexes will "live to regret" their emigration and will ultimately be "haunted" by the decision.

"They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one," he told OK! magazine, before suggesting that Montecito, the affluent town they live in, is likely to make them even more socially isolated.

Carter claimed that there is "nothing, nothing, nothing to do" in the area, adding, "It’s a 40-minute drive from L.A. There can’t be many kids there, because young families can’t afford it."