‘Handsome’ Prince William outlines 20 year plan for recent acquisition as fans eagerly anticipate his ‘tremendous’ reign

Prince William has outlined a 20 year plan for a more recent acquisition and fans are already eagerly anticipating his “tremendous” reign.

The Prince of Wales has shared how he’s planning to regenerate ancient woodland on the Duchy of Cornwall estate over the next two decades.

He hopes it will provide a home for “rare species” and fans were quick to declare he’ll be a “great King” one day with his ecological focus.

Whilst 2023 has already been a momentous year for King Charles, he’s not the only one to have experienced many major firsts and changes in recent months. Prince William has risen to the challenge of his responsibilities as Prince of Wales, taking a key role in His Majesty’s coronation ceremony and riding on horseback at Trooping the Colour as the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards. Just a few weeks ago Prince William was hailed as “down-to-earth” as he unveiled his campaign to end homelessness in the UK forever within the next five years.

Now Prince William has outlined a 20 year plan for part of a relatively recent acquisition in a special Instagram post. And fans couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as they praised everything from his “handsome” looks to his “dynamic” focus…

Taking to Instagram on July 11, the Prince of Wales shared a series of pictures and clips taken at Wistman’s Wood on Dartmoor. Many featured Prince William exploring the surroundings which were described as a “truly beautiful natural space” that “everyone can enjoy”.

The wood is located on the Duchy of Cornwall estate and the caption went on to declare, “Over the next 20 years, the Duchy will be regenerating this ancient woodland by doubling its size, providing a home for some rare species and encouraging nature to thrive 🌱🌳”.

Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, has long been known for his passion for conservation. Now he's fully committed to regenerating the “ancient” habitat of Wistman’s Wood and fans were quick to express admiration for his focus.

(Image credit: Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“What a dynamic duo! William is focused on the health of the planet, and Kate is focused on the health of the people,” one person said, reflecting on the Princess of Wales’ commitment to Early Years research and raising awareness.

“The Prince of Wales will be a tremendous king,” someone else declared, whilst another echoed this, writing, “He is the best, and one day will make a great King! Their family is his greatest strength 💚💚💚”.

Several more were also incredibly appreciative of his appearance in the post, with one responding, “Such a handsome man” and another adding, “Love the flat cap on the Prince!”

(Image credit: Photo by Hugh Hastings - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Prince William took over the Duchy of Cornwall estate just 10 months ago when he became Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. It’s a private estate in the South West of England that was established in the 14th century and Prince William is the 25th Duke of Cornwall in its history.

As per the Duchy of Cornwall website, he uses the revenue generated by the estate to fund his and his immediate family’s “public, private and charitable activities”. Now ancient woodland on it is also set to become twice its current size, allowing wildlife and plant life to flourish.