Duchess Sophie’s blackberry-toned jumper and green maxi skirt proves this unexpected colour pairing is a winner
The Duchess of Edinburgh has shown that purple and green is a surprisingly chic colour combination for a winter outfit
Duchess Sophie is a big fan of purple and green together and her blackberry-toned jumper and emerald wrap skirt proves why it’s a winning combination.
There are some colour combinations that are so easy to style that we don’t have to give it a second thought - from black and white to navy and camel. However, we’ve never really considered wearing purple and green together before - until, that is, we saw the Duchess of Edinburgh’s gorgeous outfit on 15th January. Duchess Sophie is an expert at styling brighter shades and although blossom pink - one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 - is a favourite, she’s also partial to green with pinks and purples.
Stepping out in London, the senior royal visited The Company Shop - Community Hub wearing a blackberry-toned jumper from Whistles with a maxi-length green skirt from Alberta Ferretti. If that wasn’t already enough of a celebration of purple and green Duchess Sophie also added a pair of berry ankle boots and a forest green bag, with an ecru coat over the top.
Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit
This jumper is a failsafe for your winter wardrobe with its deep berry tone, pared-back design and high neckline. The trims are ribbed and this would work so well tucked into everything from blue jeans to a green skirt or black trousers.
Whether or not you imagine pairing this deep green skirt with a purple jumper, it's a stunning investment piece for your wardrobe. The pleats give it such a beautiful shape and this would look great with knee high or ankle boots and a cosy knit.
Shop More Purple and Green Staples
Crafted from leather with a croc-effect finish, this crossbody bag is an easy way to add a pop of green to an outfit. It has a neat rectangular shape with a zipped compartment and an outer slip pocket.
This Finery London shirt is more on the burgundy side of berry than purple, but it would still make a lovely contrast against green skirts or trousers. It has a regular fit, neat collar and cuffed sleeves, with a button-through fastening.
The jumper was such a timeless shape with a crew neckline and long sleeves, but it had a unique twist at the cuffs with a pretty tie detail. The bow trend was huge last year and both Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales are fans. The neatly tied bows on her jumper were a subtle way to embrace it and gave the jumper a feminine edge.
Many of us will have something in this berry colour in our winter capsule wardrobe as burgundies and wine shades have also been so popular in recent months, but if you don’t already own a blackberry-toned knit you might be tempted after seeing this look. The deep tone is so wintery and looks stunning with neutral hues as well as brighter colours.
Green might not be everyone’s first choice of a colour pairing with burgundy-purple but Duchess Sophie pulled it off with such elegance. Her skirt had a kilt-style to it, with a fastening at the side, wrap panel and delicate pleating. This meant it had a gorgeous amount of volume and a traditional feel that worked so well for a cold winter’s day.
The Duchess of Edinburgh tucked her jumper into the skirt and finished off her outfit for her visit with her berry Jimmy Choo ankle boots and a forest green Sophie Habsburg bag. These echoed the green and purple combination of the rest of her look and were both very classic in shape and design, as was her longline ecru coat.
If, like us, you haven’t considered styling these tones together before Duchess Sophie showed how picking two contrasting colours can be so striking.
Picking these very timeless designs helped to balance out the boldness of the colour clash and although green and purple couldn’t be more different, her jumper, skirt, boots and bag were both quite dark, muted shades of these colours which was a clever choice too.
To start off wearing purple and green you could always take the accessories route and wear an all-neutral outfit to see how the contrasting hues work for you. It’s not surprising that Duchess Sophie went all-out with her full look and with the coat over the top for warmth, it was a lovely outfit for her visit.
During her time there she was presented with an early birthday cake, helped to serve lunch in the café and met with staff and customers. Award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop, helps thousands of families across the UK and focuses on building stronger individuals and more confident communities.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
