Dolly Parton turned down a meeting with Kate Middleton – and the reason why is hilarious
The Princess of Wales didn’t get to sit down with the Queen of Country
There aren’t many people who eclipse Catherine, the Princess of Wales’ global fame and recognition – but Her Royal Highness was indeed left high and dry when she invited royalty of a different kind to tea. The Princess of Wales reportedly reached out to Dolly Parton the last time the Queen of Country was visiting the United Kingdom. Dolly had to decline the offer, and she gave a hilariously cheeky reason as to why.
When the Queen of Country comes to the United Kingdom, even the actual royal family take notice.
Which is no surprise. Dolly Parton is adored the world over, for her charitable deeds, sage advice on aging and making moments count, and her illustrious career that shows no signs of slowing down.
So we weren’t surprised when it was revealed Kate Middleton wanted to meet with Dolly the last time she was in town.
Dolly shared the news herself, but also revealed that she had to decline the invitation – which is a shame really, as nobody would’ve loved Kate’s throwback leopard print look more than Dolly, who has been known to rock the bold print several times.
Speaking about her love for London on the radio programme, the Tennessee native explained all to BBC Radio 2’s Claudia Winkleman (who, thanks to her sister, has an element of six degrees of separation from royalty herself).
The Jolene icon said, “I love the people, the feel of London. I don’t unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned.”
“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go. I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great.”
Then, in true Dolly Parton style, she cracked a joke as to what made her decline Kate’s invite. She said, “But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no.”
And that dedication to her career is why she’s been successful for six decades – and counting.
All jokes aside, Dolly has spoken highly of the Royal Family in the past.
Dolly performed as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, marking her 25th year on the throne, and it the country queen dubbed it a highlight of her life.
“They kept it a surprise from me until I was on the flight over,” Dolly recalled in an interview given after the death of the late Queen.
“When they told me on the plane I was appearing in front of the queen, I just jumped up and down telling everyone. It’s just one of the biggest thrills of my life. When I was a little girl I grew up in a world of kings and queens and princes and princesses in fairy tales. Now I was going to meet one.”
Well, hopefully Dolly will get to reschedule and sit down for tea with the future queen soon!
