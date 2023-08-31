Charles Spencer posts adorable throwback photo of Princess Diana being the cutest big sister on milestone day

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, has marked the anniversary of her death with a touching new photo. Looking the picture of innocence, the young Diana has her arm around her younger brother as she sports a beautiful summer dress.

Charles Spencer has posted a sweet throwback photo of his elder sister, Princess Diana.

The 9th Earl Spencer posted the adorable snap on the anniversary of Diana’s untimely death.

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer has commemorated a solemn day for his family with a bittersweet photo.

The younger brother of Princess Diana posted a throwback photo of the pair as children to his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The adorable throwback photo showed the young Diana sporting a cute fringe haircut as she sported a pink and white striped summer dress with puffed sleeves and a Peter Pan collar.

The young Charles is being embraced by his big sis in the photo, and he’s beaming for the camera in bright blue shorts and a matching blue top.

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and that certainly seems to be the case as Charles’ captionless post has sparked a huge influx of well-wishes and loving messages from fans.

"Thinking of you Charles, the entire Spencer family and William and Harry today. It was the worst of days for so many. How blessed we were to have had the beautiful Diana in our lives, Queen of Hearts forever," one fan wrote.

Another thoughtfully added, "Such a lovely picture. Your sister was a blessing and she is an inspiration to me and so many of us."

They then followed up with a quote from the late Princess, “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved."

A final comment summed up the ongoing love for the late Princess.

"We all miss her dearly. She may not be here with us anymore, but she’s certainly not forgotten."

How long ago did Princess Diana die?

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997.

Today marks the 26th anniversary of her tragic death. In the early hours of the morning, she died in hospital after being injured in a car accident in a road tunnel in Paris.

Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene.

How old was Princess Diana when she died and how old would she be today?

Diana was 36 at the time of her death.

Born on July 1, 1961, Diana would have turned 62 this year.

Had she lived, she would be a grandmother to five. Diana’s eldest son, Prince William, shares three children with Catherine, Princess of Wales (who now shares the title her late mother-in-law had).

William and Kate have Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison, with wife Meghan Markle in 2019 – while their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born in June 2021.