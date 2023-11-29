Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared Christmas tradition to make the festive season extra special
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared tradition at Christmas showcases how much their family means to them and it's so sweet
Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared Christmas tradition to make the festive season extra special is something that speaks volumes.
From Christmas tree themes to deciding on Christmas outfits, there are so many decisions to be made as the countdown to the festive season approaches. This time of year is magical for so many and Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared tradition is something that makes it even more so for their grandchildren. Both the late Queen and the Princess of Wales’s mother started a tradition of deliberately keeping one part of the Christmas decorating not done in the run-up to Christmas.
Carole has previously explained that she has several Christmas trees at her Berkshire home, just as the royals do across their residences. Though one of these is left bare each year to be decorated by the children however they like with no rules.
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis and their cousins Arthur, Grace and Rose Matthews no doubt enjoy getting to let their creativity run wild on their grandma’s Christmas tree. Now that the Middleton family have welcomed another member with the birth of James Middleton’s son Inigo this year it’s likely he will get to enjoy contributing to the tree when he’s a bit older too.
Getting involved in tree decorating is sure to make the festive season extra special for the children and it’s something Queen Elizabeth was reportedly keen to make happen at Sandringham too. Grant Harrold, who worked as a royal butler to King Charles at Highgrove House for seven years, previously claimed to The Mirror that he’d heard all about Her Majesty starting this same tradition.
"I heard that at Sandringham, the Queen used to arrange for one of the trees in one of the rooms to be left bare for the kids to decorate it,” he claimed. "It was a tradition that she started and the grandkids would come in and they would all do a bit of decorating, which I thought was always quite a nice idea."
As the Royal Family generally gather at Sandringham just before the big day itself, this likely made the arrival in Norfolk all the more special and something to look forward to with Christmas just around the corner. Carole Middleton and Queen Elizabeth’s shared tradition provides festive fun for the kids and it’s possible that it continued for Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren too.
If it did, then Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could have had the exciting opportunity to help decorate two trees each year. The tradition also showcases how important the children are to Carole and were to Queen Elizabeth and the late monarch used to leave her great-grandchildren little gifts when they stayed with her regardless of whether it was Christmas or not. As per OK!, the Princess of Wales opened up about this on the documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, in 2016.
“[The Queen] always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family,” she declared.
