Wordle 748 frustrates players with American challenge, 'No Wordle, no...that is not a proper word'

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; plunk, guano, horde, and irate have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 7, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 7, is 'donut'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 748 4/6 No Wordle, no.....that is not a proper word. It's an American wrongism!" grumbled one frustrated player. "American spelling alert! Wordle 748 3/6," said another. "Bloody American spelling Wordle 748 5/6," said yet another player.

"CURSE YOU AMERICAN SPELLING Wordle 748 5/6," said one rather angry fan. "Beware another American spelling Wordle 748 5/6 alert. Not so outrageous this one, but just plain hole loads of nope," said another.

Other players were more accepting of their fate."Well I guess we non-Americans have to concede that this is run out of the USA #Wordle748 4/6," said one player.

Other players - possibly based in the US - found the challenge rather easy."A nice easy one for me today so I get to stay here. Wordle 748 3/6," said one player. "Easy-peasy today. Wordle 748 2/6," said another. "Well that came quick and easy. #Wordle748 Wordle 748 3/6*," added a third.

Donut or Doughnut?

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So is it DONUT or DOUGHNUT?

While some UK Wordle players are insistent that the word is spelled 'doughnut' actually, the spelling of the word 'donut' in Wordle is also correct. In the UK the word doughnut is a noun that means 'a small fried cake of sweetened dough, typically in the shape of a ball or ring.' The American version of this word is 'donut' and it means the exact same thing.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

