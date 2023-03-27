Wordle 646 stumps players with 'obscure' challenge, 'I would never have got that'

Wordle 646 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; grout, staid, and mealy have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on March 27, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not an everyday word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Friday, March 27, is 'guano'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Difficult word today is putting it mildly...lol Wordle 646 5/6," said one player. "Wordle 646 4/6 never heard of the word have a great day everyone," added another.

Other fans were a bit more frustrated, "First fail in ages, and I would never have got that. Wordle 646 X/6," said one player. "Seriously?!? What sh**e! Wordle 646 4/6," added another.

Even the players who solved the puzzle insisted it was just a lucky guess. "Wordle 646 4/6 another never heard of word just a wild guess," said one player.

"Never ever heard of this word so pure fluke, just trying random combinations at that stage Wordle 646 5/6*," said another.

"Wordle 646 4/6 Another new word for me, this wordle game is sending me back to school," said yet another.

One player even complained directly about the game makers. "Wordle 646 X 4/6 And I thought nyt replaced all obscure words #Wordle646" said the frustrated player.

Guano Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word guano mean?

The Cambridge dictionary defines the word 'guano' as a noun meaning, 'the excrement (solid waste) of sea birds and bats'. Guano is often used as a fertilizer for soil and plants and is a word that is best known within the gardening community.

Synonyms of this word could be; dung, feces, manure, compost, excrement, mulch, and fertilizer.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!