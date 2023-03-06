Wordle 625 baffles players with 'slang word' that some have labeled 'ridiculous'
Wordle 625 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on March 6 posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
The answer for the Wordle challenge on March 6 was 'pinky'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"Wordle 625 X/6 failed miserably.. good start to the week!" said one player. "Wordle 625 5/6 I know it's a word but it feels like slang," said another.
"Not impressed with that word, Wordle 625 5/6," said another player. "Ridiculous word. Wordle 625 3/6," said another player. "Quite an unusual word today! Wordle 625 5/6," agreed yet another player.
"Wordle 625 4/6 Ah yes, a word that I totally knew about instead of randomly guessing," said another player sarcastically.
Even players that solved the challenge pretty quickly claimed it was just luck."Okay but that was sheer luck Wordle 625 3/6," said one player. "Wordle 625 3/6 That was a fluke!" added another.
Ridiculous word. Wordle 625 3/6⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩March 6, 2023
Pinky Meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word pinky mean?
The word pinky is both an adjective and a noun. The adjective is defined as 'partly pink or with a pink tinge. For example, you could say, "right now, the cliffs are bathed in pinky-orange light." The noun is an informal word meaning, 'the little finger'. For example, you could say, "bring the thumb and pinkie up until they are upright."
There are a few other informal uses of the word, but the most common definitions are associated with the smallest finger and a shade of pink.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
