Wordle 578 angers players with strange word, 'f**king hell that’s just not reasonable'

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 18, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 18 was 'chard'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 578 4/6 Ngl, I didn't think that would be the word. I've never heard of it before. #Wordle #Wordle578," said one player.

"Wordle 578 6/6* Thought that last guess was a word, now l have to look it up," added another who correctly guessed the answer by accident. "Wordle 578 3/6 oh, wot? Totally pulled that one from nowhere!" agreed another player.

Wordle 578 5/6⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩fucking hell that’s just not reasonable 😂😂😂January 18, 2023 See more

Guessing the word correctly without knowing that it was a real word seemed to be a common theme. "Wordle 578 4/6 Never heard of that but it seemed the only letter to fit in the first spot," said one player. "Do y’all not know this word either or is it just me? #Wordle #Wordle578," added another.

"For the first time it's actually a word I didn't know, even though I got it. Wordle 578 4/6," said yet another player.

Others suggested that the reason they didn't get the word is because 'chard' isn't used in certain parts of the world. "Wordle 578 4/6 This #Wordle is known by a different name in Australia..." said one player.

Others were just annoyed by the difficulty of the game. "Wordle 578 5/6 f**king hell that’s just not reasonable," said one player on social media.

Chard Meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word chard mean?

The Cambridge dictionary defines the word as a noun meaning, 'a vegetable with large, dark green leaves and white stems.' The vegetable is also known as a 'swiss chard' and is a leafy green vegetable that comes from the same species as beetroot. It is also known as 'beetroot leaves' and and 'leaf beets.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!