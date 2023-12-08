Will there be Shetland series 9 and what could it be about? All we know after the series 8 finale

The possibility of a Shetland series 9 is something long-time fans of the BBC crime drama will be wondering about now that series 8 has ended.

The recently-aired Shetland ending delivered all the emotional twists and turns we were hoping to receive in series 8 and now the question of the BBC drama’s future is likely on many fans’ minds. Whether you’ve only just discovered how to watch Shetland series 8 or not, the latest series answered most of the burning questions. The only major ones left now are whether there’ll be a Shetland series 9 and, if so, whether Ashley Jensen’s DI Ruth Calder would be in it after making her debut in series 8. Here we reveal all we know right now about whether there’ll be a Shetland series 9, including what it could be about.

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

Will there be Shetland series 9?

The Shetland series 8 finale might have only just aired on 6th December but that won’t stop us long-time fans wondering about the possibility of a Shetland series 9. Sadly, the fate of the long-running Ann Cleeves-inspired drama currently remains unknown, with the BBC yet to confirm if Ruth, DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, DC Sandy Wilson and Sgt Billy McCabe will be back solving crimes on Shetland again.

However, there are several extremely positive signs that suggest that it isn’t too far-fetched to hope a potential Shetland series 9 will be announced at some point.

For a start, the show has been going for a full ten years at this point - extending beyond directly adapting Ann Cleeves’ novels - and has remained very popular. Shetland has also continued after the departure of former lead star Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez who helmed the investigative ship from series 1-7 and who is the main character in the books.

What happened to Jimmy Perez in Shetland might’ve meant some fans were a touch wary about how the show would continue at first. However, the addition of Ashley Jenson to the Shetland series 8 cast proved ultimately to work out well. Many people warmed to her character, DI Ruth Calder. She, like Jimmy, was raised on the Shetland Islands and after some initial feather-ruffling she gelled with Tosh and the rest of the team.

Now she’s well and truly introduced to viewers, there’s no reason at all why there couldn’t be a Shetland series 9. Ashley herself seems to be up for returning as Ruth, as she was asked about the prospect of another series of Shetland during a recent appearance on ITV’s Lorraine with Lorraine Kelly.

Lorraine declared, "There's got to be more, Ashley. Surely it would be crazy not to be?", to which Ashley replied: "Fingers crossed."

She also agreed with Lorraine that there’s more to be explored with Ruth and anyone who watched the Shetland ending will likely agree with this particular sentiment. If the BBC do go on to announce Shetland series 9 then it might not be for a little while given the latest series has only just ended.

What could Shetland series 9 be about?

We would expect based on the format of Shetland from series 3 onwards that any potential Shetland series 9 would follow the same style of having one central case being investigated across the episodes. The direction the investigations take has varied massively in the past, with everything from people trafficking to eco-terrorism being subject matters. However, as we all know the case is far from the only plot point and if Shetland returns for another season then we would expect Ruth’s personal life to be a huge focus too.

(Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson)

In the closing stages of the series 8 ending she told Tosh she was staying on Shetland for a bit longer as she had a lot of leave to take and she and her brother Alan had begun to mend their relationship. If the BBC drama is renewed at some point in the future then it seems to make sense that Ruth will make the decision to either extend her trip even more or give up her job with the Metropolitan Police and stay permanently.

This could potentially be inspired by her growing even closer to her brother Alan and her sister-in-law Amma after being estranged. With so much to work through when it comes to her family, Ruth seemed to have found a way to partially let go of the past by the series 8 finale. But there’s always more that could be explored and even more figures from her past who could resurface and come back into her life.

As they've been series regulars for so long, it's likely (and we're certainly hoping) that Tosh, Sandy and Billy could return if there's another series. If they do, then their stories could also be taken in a different direction, particularly Tosh. Her life with Donnie could become even more of a focus and it was lovely to see her and Ruth reach a place of mutual respect in series 8. Since both are DIs, the matter of who might lead the way or if they’d continue to both have input might be a key point in any Shetland series 9 if Ruth is in it.

When could Shetland series 9 be released?

Given that a potential Shetland series 9 hasn’t even been confirmed yet it’s not clear when it might return if it is renewed. The last few instalments have all been released a year after the one before, but this hasn’t always been the case and we already had confirmation that there would be a Shetland series 8 when series 7 aired.

It’s possible that if the BBC do announce at some point that there’ll be another series of Shetland that it wouldn’t be broadcast until at least 2024, if not 2025. This would of course depend on when a potential announcement might take place and when a production and filming schedule could be put together.

Shetland series 1-8 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.