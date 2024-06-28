Who is the narrator in My Lady Jane and who else is in the cast?

As Bridgerton is over for another year, TV fans are searching for the next binge-worthy period drama. With My Lady Jane arriving on Prime Video, viewers can enjoy a historical reimagining about one of England’s most forgotten monarchs.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, My Lady Jane revovles around Lady Jane Grey - better known as the 'Nine Days Queen'.

While the real-life teenager was tragically beheaded after a coup, the TV show sees Jane take power into her own hands.

Determined to avoid her arranged marriage and overbearing mother, she plots to run away from.

It is not long, however, before she finds herself at the centre of a plot to overthrow her cousin, King Edward.

And the gripping new series has even got fans desperate to know exactly who narrates it.

Who narrates My Lady Jane?

The unnamed narrator of My Lady Jane has quickly become a fan favourite after the series landed on Amazon, with plenty of viewers wondering whose voice it is.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show's narration is voiced by actor Oliver Chris. Though he might not be a household name like other members of the cast, the actor has starred in Emma, Living and The Crown.

Oliver Chris also appeared in countless comedies such as Motherland, Green Wing and The Office.

However, My Lady Jane's narrator isn’t the only cast member that fans have been curious about.

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, £8.05 (was £8.99) on Amazon Cynthia Hand's book that inspired the new Amazon Prime series is now available to buy from Amazon with 10% off.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else stars in My Lady Jane?

Appearing as the Nine Days Queen in My Lady Jane is Emily Bader, who previously starred in horror sequel Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Of course, behind every monarch is their consort - with Edward Bluemel appearing his the dashing Lord Guildford Dudley.

Having also starred in Sky’s A Discovery of Witches, the actor is cementing his heartthrob status in this new series.

Joining them is Jordan Peters as the sickly King Edward VI. Though the Tudor monarch might have had a notoriously short lived reign, Jordan has been ruling the small screen with appearances in The Flatshare and After Ever Happy.

The all-star cast is rounded off with several household names, who play the series deliciously power-crazed antagonists.

Mamma Mia star Dominic Cooper appears as Lord Seymour, a ruthless adviser who conspires to take the throne for himself and King Edward’s sister, Mary.

Anna Chancellor also plays Jane’s overbearing mother, Lady Frances Grey. Having previously worked on The Crown and Downton Abbey, the actress is fantastic as subverting traditional period drama tropes.

Finally, Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon is Lord Dudley, with his comic experience on full display in the Amazon series.

My Lady Jane is available to stream now on Prime Video.