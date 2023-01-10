Who are the parents of Cara in Silent Witness, where are they and why is she really back in the BBC drama's new season?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans have now seen the first glimpse of the return of Cara in Silent Witness season 26 and the 2023 series teases plenty more where that came from.

Silent Witness season 26 has introduced new characters including Velvy, whose backstory with a former character might have you wondering what happened to Clarissa in Silent Witness. However, it has also brought back a familiar face with the return of Cara Connelly, played by Rhiannon May. She didn’t feature in the last Silent Witness ending in season 25, but she’s been in the show before and was part of a huge moment for forensic scientist Jack, played by David Caves. Now she’s returned to London and is set to shake things up once more for the forensic scientist.

Here we reveal who the parents of Clara in Silent Witness are, where they are in the latest season and why she’s back in London alone…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Who are the parents of Clara in Silent Witness?

If you’ve been watching the long-running BBC drama for a while you’ll likely already know that Cara in Silent Witness is the daughter of main character Jack Hodgson’s brother Ryan and his former girlfriend Aoife Connelly. But there was a brief moment when it looked like Jack was about to become a dad after a bombshell was dropped by his father Conor. In the Silent Witness season 24 episode, Bad Love Part 1 when Cara was introduced, Conor told Jack that he’d known about his affair with Aoife 18 years ago when she and Ryan were going out.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

This was roughly the same time Cara was conceived and Conor told his shocked son, “You and her - don’t deny it”. Which of course, he didn’t. Though Ryan had no idea about the affair and Jack set about trying to find out Cara’s paternity without tipping anyone off. Ultimately, a DNA test proved that Ryan really was Cara’s biological father and Jack even later admitted to Cara that he’d been uncertain at one point. But Ryan being her father posed more than a few challenges.

When Ryan was told by Jack about Cara he was in prison serving a sentence for a crime committed in season 17. He had convinced an underage girl to sleep with an adult to do him a favour - a move which also ended up costing her her life. Cara was horrified when she discovered her newly found father was in prison.

(Image credit: BBC/David Emery)

Helped by his late colleague Dr Adam Yuen with his sign language skills, the forensic scientist later explained the truth to Cara about Ryan and apologised for not telling her about him being in prison in the first place. She then decided she wanted to meet Ryan but after discovering his daughter was deaf, he initially changed his mind about her visiting him. Eventually they came face-to-face in the prison visiting room in Bad Love, Part 2.

Where are Clara’s parents in Silent Witness season 26?

Fans might be forgiven for wondering where the parents of Clara in Silent Witness are in the latest season given that they’re nowhere to be found when their daughter arrives at the Lyell (giving new colleague Velvy a fright in the process) to see Jack. As far as we know, Aoife Connelly is still living in Northern Ireland and she’s yet to make her Silent Witness debut, only being mentioned in conversation by Jack and Cara.

(Image credit: BBC/David Emery)

Ryan’s whereabouts are harder to pin down. He was last seen in Brothers Keeper part 2 when he manages to manipulate Cara into going to Ireland with him, when in reality he’s using her to smuggle a gun there on the ferry in her bag. After some quick deduction Jack intercepts them at Paddington Coach Station before they can leave, tells Cara the truth and confronts Ryan.

It didn’t help that this was the episode where Ryan found out about Jack also testing his own DNA to determine paternity, leaving him reluctant to listen to his brother. He told him he was “done” owing him and Ryan left to get the ferry and attempt the gun smuggling himself.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Since then, Ryan hadn’t been seen in Silent Witness, though Jack told him he’d get caught on the ferry with the gun and told him he wouldn’t be covering for him. It’s possible he was caught and imprisoned but even Jack admitted to Nikki at the end of the episode he didn’t know where his brother was.

Why is Clara really back in the new season of Silent Witness?

In the first part of the second episode of the 2023 season of Silent Witness, Familiar Faces, Cara came to see Jack at the Lyell and told him she was in London for a final interview at a university. At first, her uncle playfully challenges this, suggesting she’s actually back because of “a boy, a girl, a party”. She told him she wanted to study criminology “sort of like” him. But when Nikki asked her if Aoife was with her and Jack asked how her mum felt about it, Cara didn’t give him a straight answer and he and Nikki exchanged a worried look.

This perhaps created some intrigue about the relationship between Aoife and Cara in Silent Witness and whether Jack’s niece was telling the full truth.

But in part 2 that's available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, it’s revealed that she genuinely was in London for an interview and her reluctance to answer was sparked by her going behind her mum’s back. When her mum was brought up by Jack after she secured her university place, Cara eventually admitted to Jack and Nikki that Aoife isn’t pleased at all.

“Mum didn’t know I was applying before,” Cara said. “Now she knows, she’s not happy. She’s refusing to pay for halls.”

So sparks the start of Jack’s journey of living with his niece as he decides she can stay with him when she’s at university instead. This looks to be a thread that will continue throughout the new season of Silent Witness.

Silent Witness season 26 continues on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One and episodes are released weekly on BBC iPlayer.