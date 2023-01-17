Who is Velvy in Silent Witness, who plays him and what’s next for the character as the forensic drama takes an emotional turn?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who doesn’t love Velvy in Silent Witness and as the latest season has progressed fans have got to learn more and more about this new character.

Although the sixth episode of the 2023 series, Star Part 2, has yet to air, many of us will have been unable to stop after Part 1 and continued watching the latest heart-wrenching storyline unfold via BBC iPlayer. If you have, you’ll have seen some seriously emotional scenes for Velvy in Silent Witness as the drama shows a whole new side to the character. Introduced with new Lyell Center boss Gabriel in season 26 of the long-running show alongside Nikki and Jack in Silent Witness, Velvy Schur is unique and wonderful to watch on screen as the team tackle some of their toughest cases yet.

But who is Velvy in Silent Witness, who plays him and what happened to his family in the new series? We reveal what you need to know…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Who is Velvy in Silent Witness?

From the moment Silent Witness season 26 premiered with its new regular characters Velvy likely became many people’s new favorite. Curious, eager to learn and grateful for every opportunity to put his skills to the test, Velvy Shur is Nikki and Jack’s new colleague at the Lyell Center and is a Trainee Anatomical Pathology Technologist. We’ve also seen him help Jack with everything from tracking down vehicles to going out to grab on-site forensics at crime scenes.

Velvy in Silent Witness was part of an Orthodox Jewish community which he subsequently left and which Nikki gently asked him about in The Pertinent Part 2, giving fans a new insight into his personal experience and journey. Remarking that he’d left everything behind, she asked if he missed his old life and family.

Velvy admitted that he did, responding, “I miss it all. I miss my life. Not only that, I miss my God. He was always there for me.”

In the same discussion, it was revealed that he had been “found” by former regular character, Clarissa in Silent Witness. This special name-drop shows just how much faith she must’ve had in his future and abilities. And it seems he is still fully prepared to embrace new experiences despite his sense of loss, as in the following episodes Velvy joined so many classes and groups it was hard to keep track. He has also been sharpening his investigative skills as well as providing memorable contextual information to help Nikki and Jack out.

Velvy Schur’s actor Alastair Michael previously reflected to the BBC upon how playing the Silent Witness character has changed his own perspective on things.

(Image credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

Asked what he will take away from the experience of playing Velvy in Silent Witness, actor Alastair Michael explained, “I am Jewish, but I grew up not being strongly connected to a Jewish community. Playing Velvy has given me a real opportunity to reconnect more deeply with my own sense of Jewishness. That's something I'll always remember.”

With so much still open to explore with the character, anyone who’s already raced ahead and seen Velvy in Silent Witness Star Part 2 might well have been excited to see what looks to be the beginnings of a major storyline for him going forwards.

Who plays Velvy in Silent Witness and where have you seen him before?

For anyone who might be wondering where they’ve seen Velvy in Silent Witness before, the Lyell Center team’s inquisitive new colleague is played by Alastair Michael. The actor has also appeared in fellow BBC drama Ridley Road, as well as Snatch alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor. Opening up to the BBC (opens in new tab) about his role as Velvy Schur on the 2023 season of Silent Witness, Alastair explained about the various journeys he undertakes, both personally and professionally.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

“He goes on quite a few different journeys. Within the professional context, he goes from being the newbie who's quite green to being someone who feels like he's part of the team. He feels like he's found a place within that group, that family, that community. That ties into the other journey that he's on,” Alastair shared. “He has just left his Orthodox Jewish community, and so he's on a personal journey towards finding a place for himself in a new secular world and figuring out who he is and who his new friends are.”

The Silent Witness star also perhaps hinted at Velvy’s desire to retain a connection with the life and people he left behind - possibly including Rivka and their children.

“He is also trying to figure out how he can still be connected to where he's come from. I think his journey is a lot about trying to balance those exciting new elements with the things that make him who he is,” Alastair said.

Where is Velvy’s family in Silent Witness?

Whilst Velvy Schur has been a delight ever since he first debuted in the new series of Silent Witness, he took more of a centre stage in the episode Star where it was revealed he has two children that he left behind when he left his community, which the rest of his family is also still a part of. In Part 2 he told Jack’s niece Cara in Silent Witness that he had a wife, Rivka, who had been going to leave their community with them. Then, towards the end of Star Part 2, he explained to that he had a baby son.

Having just witnessed Nikki helping to deliver DI Zari Abbas’ newborn daughter Camille, Velvy was left choked up with tears and told Cara he hadn’t seen his baby boy since he was 9 days old.

(Image credit: BBC/Dan Kennedy)

This has clearly affected him deeply, especially since Velvy’s mother had called him earlier in the episode completely out of the blue, after he’d left his number with her six months earlier. It emerged via this call that he has multiple children. She explained that Rivka, the mother of the children, “brings the babies round” to see her and reassured Velvy that “they’re healthy. They’re beautiful”.

His mother also shared how she and Rivka seem to be keeping his memory alive for them as she added, “You’re alive to all of us” before hanging up on the Trainee Anatomical Pathology Technologist. At the end of the episode Velvy declared to Nikki that he’d been “caught up in himself a lot” recently, but that he’d decided the time had come to do something about this.

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ultimately, this seemed to be trying in whatever way he could to reconnect with Rivka and his children. There were likely few dry eyes amongst fans when we saw Velvy anxiously waiting in a café when a young woman arrived with a little girl, pushing a pram. After he retrieved her fallen cat toy, the girl greeted Velvy delightedly as “Daddy” as her mother turned slowly around, shocked and he said softly, “Rivka”.

This was where Star Part 2 left Velvy, Rivka and their children, giving fans hope that in the remaining episodes of the latest season of Silent Witness he might be able to re-establish regular contact with the family that means so much to him.

Silent Witness airs at 9pm on BBC One on Mondays and Tuesdays, with episodes released each week on BBC iPlayer. Star Part 2 will air on Wednesday January 18 due to rescheduling for the FA Cup.