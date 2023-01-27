Where to watch M. Night Shyamalan's The Visit in the US and UK

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Visit was released in 2015, but following the release of M. Night Shyamalan's new movie, Knock at the Cabin, fans want to revisit one of his best (and scariest) movies of all time.

The Visit was released eight years ago and shook moviegoers to their very core. The film starred Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, and Kathryn Hahn and took the style of a found-footage horror film. Here's a brief synopsis of the thriller movie, plus where you can watch the movie from the US or UK.

The Visit plot

The Visit begins with two children on the train on their way to visit their grandparents. Their mother has had a pretty rough relationship with them in the past but decides to let her children go alone visit them for a five day trip while she goes on a cruise with her boyfriend.

When they arrive at the home and start spending time with their grandparents, things get a little bit weird. They aren't allowed into certain rooms, and at night there are strange noises that the children can hear in the isolated farmhouse where their grandparents live. Their grandparents then start behaving peculiarly and the children start to get the feeling that something is not quite right...

How to watch The Visit in the US

The Visit is not available to stream in the US on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, or any other major streaming platform. However, it is available to purchase or rent on Amazon for $3.99 (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Visit in the UK

The Visit is not available to stream in the UK on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, or any other major streaming platform. However, it is available to purchase or rent on Amazon for £2.49 (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Visit from anywhere in the world

Unfortunately, the film isn't currently available to stream anywhere in the UK or US and the only option is to rent or purchase the film from an online site. However, if you are in a country without a platform to rent or buy this film on, you may need a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services think you’re in another country.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 's easy-to-follow instructions (ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free (opens in new tab) , too.) Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to the UK or any location that has access to rent The Visit on Amazon.