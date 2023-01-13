Where is Vikings: Valhalla filmed as the adventurous Netflix show gets 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the History Channel's popular show Vikings, has officially premiered on Netflix and viewers already have a ton of questions, including where is the series filmed?

After watching all seasons of Vikings, fans are delighted to be able to catch the sequel on Netflix, where the second season of Vikings: Valhalla has just premiered.

The new show is set a century after the events chronicled in Vikings, during the end of the Viking Age.

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla, comprised of 8 episodes in total, premiered on Netflix in February of last year while the 8 episodes that make up the second season of the sequel are now available on the streaming platform. The show has already been renewed for a third season - no word yet on when that will premiere, though.

WHERE IS VIKINGS: VALHALLA FILMED?

The setting of Vikings: Valhalla is absolutely stunning so it is no surprise that fans are wondering where the series is filmed. Fun fact: a lot of the filming locations are the same as the ones that are featured in the original iteration of the show, Vikings.

Both shows, in fact, were filmed in County Wicklow in Ireland.

Even more specifically, Vikings: Valhalla was filmed in a number of beautiful locations within the area, including Avoca Mines (where numerous battle scenes took place!), Guinness Lake (where the Vikings settlement of Kattegat is actually set) and Powerscourt Waterfall, which, at nearly 400 feet, is one of the highest waterfalls in all of Ireland.

Other standout filming sites include Blessington Lakes, where a lot of boat scenes take place, and Wicklow Coast, which is one of the prettiest beaches on the east coast of the country - complete with white sand!

WHAT IS VIKINGS: VALHALLA ABOUT?

The first thing you should keep in mind when watching Vikings: Valhalla is that the show is set over 100 years after the events chronicled in Vikings. The episodes focus on two separate points: the tensions between the descendants of the vikings in England and native folks and the arguments that said descendants have among their own clan given conflicting pagan and religious beliefs.

The much-talked about St. Brice's Day massacre in 1002 kicked off the beginning of the series and, according to reports, producers aim to wrap storylines up to coincide with the end of the Viking Age, which is historically marked by the 1066 Battle of Stamford Bridge.

WHERE CAN I WATCH ALL SEASONS OF VIKINGS?

All episodes of the sequel, Vikings: Valhalla have debuted and are available to be streamed on Netflix.

(Image credit: History Channel)

If you want to catch up on the original series, you’re in luck as all six seasons of Vikings are set to drop on Netflix US and UK some time in 2024. But you don’t have to wait a few years to binge-watch the show. In fact, all 89 episodes are now available for streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime. Pick your network of choice and start watching!