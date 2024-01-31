Where is Mahek Bukhari now and how long is the Murder Gone Viral criminal set to spend in prison?

Following the debut of ITV's new series TikTok: Murder Gone Viral, viewers want to know where Mahek Bukhari is now.

In last night's episode of TikTok: Murder Gone Viral, the episode ended with the arrest of several people who participated in the murder of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin. In the episode, it was revealed that Mahek Bukhari and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, along with others were arrested and found guilty of murder after they ran Ansreen's ex-boyfriend off the road resulting in him crashing his car and dying in a horrific blaze. But what happened to them following their arrest? Here's what you need to know...

Where is Mahek Bukhari from Murder Gone Viral now?

Mahek Bukhari was sentenced to life imprisonment. She is currently in prison serving a minimum sentence of 31 years and eight months at an undisclosed prison. Her mother, Ansreen is serving a minimum of 26 years and nine months, also at an undisclosed prison. As there are several women's prisons in the North of England for this type of crime, the mother and daughter duo could be placed in several locations.

Per Business Insider, in September 2023, the two drivers, Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal are serving life in prison too. Karwan is serving a minimum of 26 years and 10 months and Jamal is already serving a rape sentence for a five years minimum in addition to 31 years and 45 days. The three other car passengers were sentenced to manslaughter.

Judge Timothy Spencer said during the case."TikTok and Instagram lie at the heart of this case - you, Mahek Bukhari, being an influencer on both platforms." He added, "Your fame through your career as an influencer has made you utterly self-obsessed with a wholly unjust sense of self-entitledness."

What happened to Mahek Bukhari's father?

At the centre of this case is an affair between Ansreen Bukhari and her younger lover whom she and her daughter murdered, 21-year-old Saqib Hussain. The motive behind the attack was fuelled by an attempt to keep Ansreen's affair with Saqib secret from her husband, Raza Ali.

When Raza Ali's wife and daughter were arrested and charged with murder, he remained out of the spotlight but has been mentioned in several court trials. The Independent reported that Raza worked in security for several businesses ahead of this case and Ansreen said she concealed her relationship with Saqib because she was, "scared of wrecking [her] marriage". Court reports also show that Ansreen told her barrister Patrick Upward KC, after she was arrested at her family's home, Raza did not visit her in jail for 10 months. Raza confirmed he had 'no idea about his wife’s affair' until her arrest.

Although there isn't much public information about his whereabouts it's thought that Raza Ali may still be at their home in Stoke-on-Trent.