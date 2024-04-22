Victoria Beckham leaves her 50th birthday bash in style with a piggyback from David - and there was a Spice Girls reunion, too

Victoria Beckham's lavish party was estimated to cost £250,000 and even saw an impromptu Spice Girls reunion

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party at Oswald’s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
After a big birthday night out, we all could do with someone to lean on when leaving celebrations. It turns out celebrities are just like us, but not all of us will leave our 50th birthday party on David Beckham’s back. 

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham had the ultimate birthday bash to celebrate the major milestone in her life with her husband and their A-List friends in London, after she turned 50 on 17th April. In attendance were the likes of Tom Cruise, who reportedly did the splits, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Tana and Gordon Ramsay.

It was also a mini Spice Girls reunion with Posh's former bandmates Geri Horner, Mel Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton all turning out in style and even giving an impromptu performance of their 1998 single, Stop. Victoria later shared the clip on Instagram can captioned it, "Best night ever. Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

However, the lasting image from the lavish event is Victoria being carried out of Oswald’s at the end of the night, on her chivalrous husband’s back. With a broken foot and after emotional reunions, it’s no wonder the birthday girl had to be helped out of the venue at 2.30am, with Beckham children Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper in tow. 

David and Victoria Beckham leave her 50th birthday party

Ever the gent, David had taken off his black tux jacket to drape over her shoulders, and lent her his black sunglasses as she wrapped her arms round his neck and giggled behind the tinted glass, as he gave her a piggyback back to the car. 

The Beckhams are nothing but iconic, but this moment of the party just consolidates how wonderful this duo’s relationship is. David reportedly gave a speech to toast to his wife to praise her for being such an "inspiration" and "role model" to their four children. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party at Oswald’s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

The footballing legend reportedly ended the heartfelt speech in tears, as an insider told The Sun, "David told the party how Victoria’s always been a huge inspiration to him. 

"He talked of what an amazing role model she is and what an incredible mum she has been. The kids also did speeches — it was very informal but they spoke of how grateful they are for everything she’s done for them."

The extravagant party in the capital is estimated to have cost around £250,000 as guests are said to have dined on steak and sharing platters and celebrated with £500 bottles of champagne. 

Victoria Beckham
