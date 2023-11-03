Till Murder Do Us Part: Where are Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom now?

After watching Netflix's Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom many viewers are wondering where are Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom now?

Netflix's Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom is the top TV series on Netflix right now as fans have been completely baffled by a double homicide that took place in 1985. The show focuses on the court case between ex-lovers Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering who told a complex story about the murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom. Although both were convicted and spent time in prison, they are both now out of prison for this gruesome murder that took place 38 years ago. So where are Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom now? Here's what you need to know...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Jens Soering now?

Initially, Jens confessed to killing Elizabeth's parents but later said he did so to protect his girlfriend at the time, as he expected he would have diplomatic immunity because of his father's position as a German diplomat. Jens then pled not guilty but was ultimately convicted of the murder of Derek and Nancy.

Jens was found guilty and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. However, he only ended up serving 33 years in prison at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Virginia. During this time he requested parole 14 times and released eight books, many centred on his imprisonment and transition from Buddism to Catholicism.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Far, Far Better Thing: Did a Fatal Attraction Lead to a Wrongful Conviction, £2.90 | Amazon Now published for the first time in English, Jens tells his side of the story: of how a naïve and reckless scholar fell into a world of deception, drugs and, ultimately, murder.

In 2019 he returned to Germany aged 53 and claimed it was 'the best day of his life.' It has been reported that he is now still living in Germany. Per the Washington Post he can now no longer return to the US or have any contact with Elizabeth Haysom or the Haysom family.

Jens has had a busy career on television and this Netflix documentary is just one of the many TV shows he has appeared on since his release from prison.

Where is Elizabeth Haysom now?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike Jens, Elizabeth has remained very much out of the spotlight since her incarceration. In 1987 she pled guilty to two counts of accessory before the fact to murder. She claimed at Jens' trial that she manipulated him into killing her parents because they didn't want her to be in a relationship with him.

Elizabeth served a total of 32 years of her two life sentences, also in Virginia at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy. In 2019, she was also granted parole and was not pardoned and was deported to Canada, where it is thought she still lives.