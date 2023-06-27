The sweet reason Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married at this iconic Mad Men filming location

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married over the past weekend on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at this iconic Mad Men filming location.

The couple tied the knot in Big Sur's Anderson Canyon area, which many may recognize as the area used for filming scenes at the Esalen Institute in the final episode of the show, Mad Men. In the season finale of the show, Jon Hamm's character Don Draper visits the wellness center in California in an attempt to find some peace and enlightenment. The show ends with Don smiling at the camera dressed all in white as fans are left wondering if he truly found inner peace or if he just went back to work to create the iconic Coca-Cola Hilltop advert from 1971.

This scene was iconic, but not exactly romantic. So why did the couple choose to have their wedding at this filming location?

Well, it's a little more romantic than it first appears. Jon and Anna were co-stars on Mad Men but didn't actually meet until they filmed this very last episode in 2015 when Anna appeared as a receptionist named Clementine at Esalen. Meaning, this filming location was the place where Jon and Anna first met and acted together in the show - how romantic!

Of course, this location is beautiful and given the emotional significance to the two actors as the place where they first met, we can see exactly why they would choose this filming location as the place where they tied the knot.

The couple met in 2015 but reportedly didn't begin dating until 2020 when they were snapped on dates together. The pair have been relatively private about their relationship, but in interviews ahead of their engagement in February 2023, Jon hinted at how happy they were and what their future might look like.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Jon spoke about their relationship and if marriage might be in their future. "This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said. The actor added he was, "really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

He continued, "It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?" Jon concluded in the 2022 interview that he was 'very much' in love. Of course, just a few months after this interview the pair were engaged, and after a speedy engagement, they are now married!