The romantic story behind Brad and Angelina's Miraval winery purchase - and how the rosé operation soured with their divorce

Brad and Angelina's Miraval winery was purchased by the Hollywood couple in 2008, but as their relationship fell apart what was once seen as a romantic investment became a point of contention in their divorce.

In a recent Vanity Fair article, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's history with the vineyard at Miraval Chateau has been explored. The couple bought the place together 15 years ago at the height of their romance, but long after their break up, the couple is continuing to fight over this rosé operation.

In 2007, Brad and Angeline first visited Miraval and fell in love with this piece of the French countryside where they wanted to start their wine business and raise their children.

Frank Pollaro, a designer who visited the couple at Miraval and became friendly with the couple commented, "Miraval was a love letter to his wife and his children, providing a beautiful life for Angelina and the kids and shielding them from the intense pressures of celebrity." Frank added, "He was just completely committed to making Miraval as great as it could be."

While Brad enjoyed the 'farmer' life and tried to learn as much about wine as possible, Angelina saw Miraval as an escape from Hollywood and a peaceful place to continue her other pursuits. The pair made the space their home and added a petting farm to the grounds for their children and 30 small screens outside their master bedroom which showed images and videos of their kids.

After years of owning the property together, the pair had made their place home but in 2016 the family took a private jet from Miraval to Los Angeles, and a fight that made headlines everywhere broke out. Only five days after this fight on a flight, Angelina filed for divorce.

Following this incident, the pair still co-owned this profitable business together, until Angelina was then reportedly 'iced' out. In 2021, in an email to Brad, Angelina explained that she no longer wanted to be a part of the business. "I have reached a painful decision, with a heavy heart." She then explained that she no longer wanted to be a part of “a business that is centered around alcohol" which was also the cause of the end of their family.

"I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family, and have therefore not walked away," she said. "I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email."

Angelina added that since their separation she had "seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on." She also referred to the advertisements that featured images of Brad asleep on a lounge chair as she said she was, "shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol." She added. "It reminded me of painful times."

"Miraval for me died September 2016," she said referring to the plane incident. "And everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that."

In 2021, Angelina sold her Miraval holding company, Nouvel, to Tenute del Mondo for $67 million. Just a few months later in 2022, Brad filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and Nouvel. Brad claimed that she had no right to sell 50% of Miraval since they had originally agreed to not sell their shares without the other's consent.

Paul Murphy, Angelina's attorney, said in a statement, "Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he [Brad] personally has never publicly denied that it happened. The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse."

There are now several cross-complaints between the parties about the agreements that have been broken and the lawfulness of the other's actions, and their battle over Miraval is still ongoing.