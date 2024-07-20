Will there be a second season of The Jetty? One clue suggests there might be

The Jetty is the latest drama to grip audiences on the BBC, with the thriller centring around a suspected case of arson and the disappearance of a teenager decades before. Though it has only just been released, viewers are already wondering whether a second season is on the cards.

Despite only hitting TV screens this week, the taut thriller has been a breakout hit for the BBC. In fact, viewers have been on the edge of their seats as Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) investigates a potential case of arson in a small Lancashire town.

Though it initially seemed like an open-and-shut case, it isn’t long before Detective Manning discovers the titular jetty has links to a local sex offender and a 17-year-old who vanished in the nineties.

Already being dubbed one of the best crime dramas of the year, fans have been curious to learn more about the BBC thriller - including where it was filmed and whether it was based on a true story. After the series’ twist ending though, many also want to know whether there will be a second of The Jetty, however the BBC has yet to announce any future plans for the hit TV show.

Will there be a second series of The Jetty?

Though the entire series is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, the broadcaster will likely wait until after the last episode has aired to make an announcement on whether a second series is coming.

While viewers may not have an answer yet, there is potential for future seasons - especially after the shocking revelations in the finale episode.

If The Jetty was renewed for a second season, it would likely focus on the fallout from the last episode - which revealed that Ember was responsible for the death of 17-year-old Amy Knightly.

The twist ending occurred as the detective confronted David 'Arj' Argent over the death of true-crime podcaster Riz Samuels and the boat house fire. Though Ember had been convinced that he was also responsible for Amy’s disappearance in the nineties, the truth is far more horrific.

As they open up the wounds of the past, it’s revealed that her much older husband Mack had also been sexually involved with Amy in the nineties. This is despite both her and Ember being underaged at the time.

On the night of the teen’s disappearance, Mack and Amy had a heated argument as he desperately tried to break things off. Eager to join Ember’s 17th birthday party at a local pub, he texts his girlfriend and begs her to pick him up.

Both she and Arj’s memories of that night are hazy, especially as they’d consumed pills while drinking at the pub.

Recalling that fateful drive, Arj is convinced that he was responsible for Amy’s death - accidentally hitting the teen with a car.

As he remembers Mack assuring him that it was 'just a log’, the phrase triggers a long-hidden memory with the detective. It is then that she realises the horrific truth: she was the driver that night.

With her memories almost non-existent of that night, Mack convinces his friend that he was responsible for the death. Consumed with guilt, Arj and Mack bury Amy’s body beneath the boat house.

His secret has stayed buried for decades until Riz Samuels and the boat house’s refurbishment threatened to expose him. Panicking, he hastily reburied Amy’s body and burned down the property.

While he angrily declares that Amy’s death ruined his life, he confesses to killing the true crime podcaster as she’d been investigating the teen’s disappearance.

Filled with rage, he attempts to strangle Ember in revenge before lighting himself on fire. Ember narrowly escapes with her life and dives off the jetty to protect herself.

Unable to confess to her crime, she tells DI Morgan that Arj was behind the disappearance of Amy while being questioned. Having escaped justice, she vows to investigate other men who’ve groomed underage girls and vows to make the world a safe place.

With her picking up a new case in the series’ closing scenes, a second season could follow Ember’s future investigations. It is also likely that it could focus on her trying to evade a subsequent investigation into Amy’s death.

Until the BBC announce a second season of The Jetty though, fans will just have to speculate about what is in store for Detective Manning.