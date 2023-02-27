Olivia Newton-John's daughter pays emotional tribute to her mother at star studded memorial service

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Olivia Newton-John's memorial took place on Sunday, February 26, 2023, following the star's death from cancer in August 2022.

The state memorial in honor of Olivia was held in Melbourne and members of her family, and stars that worked with her during her life made tributes to the late actress and singer.

One particularly emotional speech was given by Olivia Newton-John's only child, her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, from her first marriage to Matt Lattanzi. Olivia's only child stood on stage and gave an incredible speech as her husband stood behind her to support her during this difficult time.

"My heart is broken in two, the other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again. I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother. She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet," said Chloe.

A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

You may also like... Olivia Newton John’s family share first interview since her passing, revealing her heartbreaking final words and new project involving Dolly Parton

She then reflected on what her mother would tell her at the moment. "I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice, 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do'," said Chloe.

The singer then shared some wonderful memories about her mother and some of the playful times she remembered so fondly. "Coming from my heart, I'd like to share some of my favorite memories of mama with you. I love laughing with my mom, we shared the same cackle. She didn't tell dirty jokes but she laughed the hardest at them," the audience then burst into laughter with this sweet joke from Chloe.

(Image credit: Getty)

She then remembered when she and her mother would prank Olivia's husband, John Easterling. "We loved watching our trashy TV shows together and immediately changed the TV channel when John walked in the room, we pretended we were watching educational shows about plant medicine," she laughed.

Chloe then fondly remembered her mother's love of nature as she said, "My mom could find the beauty in everything. My favorite thing to do was to watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty."

Chloe spoke about crawling into her mother's bed even at the age of 20, feeling safe with her and loving her smell. These emotive memories made the singer cry as she continued to give this emotional speech. She concluded by saying that her mother lived her life to the fullest and was then comforted by her husband who helped her off the stage

A post shared by Chloe Lattanzi (@chloelattanziofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

John Easterling, Olivia's husband since 2008, also gave a heart-wrenching speech about his late wife. His sentiments were echoed by Elton John and Dolly Parton who also made speeches at this memorial service, as they honored their late friend.