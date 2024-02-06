Mr & Mrs Smith ending explained: Did Jane and John die?

The new Amazon Prime series, Mr & Mrs Smith is delighting viewers who love this new take on the early noughties rom-com.

Mr & Mrs Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine was released last week on Amazon Prime and fans are loving this new series that combines action, romance, comedy, and espionage. While some are curious about who is Michael S. Sloane from Mr & Mrs Smith's dedication, others want to know more about the cliffhanger ending. As all eight episodes were released, fans were able to binge this series all at once and wanted to know exactly what happened to John and Jane in the final moments of the last episode. Here's what we know...

Did Jane and John Smith die?

The show ended on a cliffhanger and implied that John and Jane may have died. John had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and seemed to be struggling to stay conscious as the other Jane tried to break down the door. Things also weren't looking good for Jane as she only had one bullet left in her gun and was about to go out and face the other Jane.

In the closing moments, we heard Jane open the door to the safe room and face other Jane. We saw from three gunshots take place meaning that they both likely shot their guns. This could mean both Janes died, or either one of them died, or neither of them!

At present Amazon has yet to reveal whether there will be a second series, so until a follow-up season is announced, it remains a mystery as to whether the couple survived!

Who was Hihi?

Throughout the series, Paul Dano's character Harris plays a confusing role and seems rather suspiciously interested in Jane. However, when John confronts Harris and asks him directly at gunpoint if he is his boss 'Hihi', it is revealed that he works for Sotheby's and was only trying to get close to Jane so that he could see the inside of their house.

Harris revealed that he was completely obsessed with their brownstone house which shouldn't have been granted planning permission and he called it his 'Moby Dick' which he was desperate to sell.

This meant that his character wasn't a threat to John and Jane but the identity of 'Hihi' is still unclear. The anonymous company the Smiths work for was left as a mystery, which could be explored in another season.

What were John and Jane's real names?

It was revealed that Jane's real name is Alana and John's is Michael. In the final episode, John's mother visits Jane at the house and talks about her son 'Michael'. Jane goes along with this conversation, calling John 'Michael' as she realises this must be his real name. Later when she is locked in the safe room she tells John that her real name is Alana. While it's possible that they were both lying, it seems unlikely and more realistic that they were both having a vulnerable moment with one another as they faced the reality that they might be about to die.