Here's what you need to know about the dedication to Michael S. Sloane in Amazon Prime's new TV series, Mr and Mrs Smith.

Mr and Mrs Smith was a huge hit when it was released in 2005 starring Angelina and Brad Pitt. Now the story has been revamped and made into a hit series for Amazon Prime starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The series follows a similar concept about married spies navigating their romantic relationship while simultaneously operating as assassins who must kill, plant explosives, and travel across the world on secret missions.

The series was released last week and fans have been giving it rave reviews, but some are curious about the dedication at the end of the first episode. At the end of episode one titled First Date, a dedication read; 'In memory of Michael S. Sloane, the greatest truth teller.' But who is Michael and how was he associated with the series?

Who is Michael S Sloane from Mr & Mrs Smith's dedication?

Michael S. Sloane, 'the greatest truth teller' was the father of Francesca Sloane, a co-creator, producer, and showrunner for Mr and Mrs Smith. Francesca's father Michael died during the production of the series and Francesca has briefly spoken about how his passing influenced the creation of Mr and Mrs Smith.

Speaking to The Orange County Register, Francesa said, "In 2020, when Donald approached me about the show, I had just gotten married. I had not wanted to get married, but the pandemic really bonded my husband and I and made us sort of reevaluate why we are here and mortality. Since then I’ve had a baby and lost my father and learned how much you change as you go through life so the chances of staying the same and totally compatible are slim to none. What makes it worth spending your time with that person? It kind of becomes a numbers game of happiness," she said.

The author didn't go into any more detail about her father's passing but clearly found a way to honour his memory in the dedication of this TV series.

Francesca has previously worked on Fargo, Atlanta, and The First as both a writer and producer.

Francesca has revealed her inspiration behind Mr and Mrs Smith, in other interviews and has even hinted that there could be room for a second season. "I think that there's definitely a lot more story to tell here," said the co-creator. "I think that we definitely feel like this is a fully satisfied story if it were to just live on its own. But it definitely has more legs to keep going, that's for sure."

"The entire season is attempting to subvert the genre while still being really satisfying to people who love the movie, and I think [they] will be incredibly pleased with the way that our finale wraps up. I feel like we've really earned the finale in terms of its gloriousness," she said. "I also feel like people who have never even heard of the original IP will watch that and feel like it is a well-rounded, exciting, shoot-'em-up romance with a really interesting ending – it’s something that will have a lot of people talking."