Miriam Margolyes' hilariously unapologetic response to those who take offence at her unusual onion habit

Miriam Margyoles' hilariously unapologetic response to those who take offense at her unusual onion habit is the absolute best and exactly the kind of sassy clap back she's known and loved for.

Needless to say, images of nude Miriam Margolyes have broken the internet as the legendary actor wowed fans with her saucy shots for British Vogue. The star has long since gained a name for being unapologetically herself - something we fully support and love about her!

Who could forget the fact that Miriam Margolyes sex shop chat may have bagged her one of her biggest roles, or the time that Miriam Margolyes claimed Arnold Schwarzenegger deliberately farted in her face.

One of the lesser known facts about Ms Margolyes is her favorite, and rather unusual, snack. One that she always has in her bag - a raw onion. Yes, the Harry Potter star loves to snack on raw white onions like your average person might snack on an apple.

Speaking on a TikTok video, from British Vogue, titled "Miriam Margolyes always carries an onion for this reason," the legendary British actor is seen unwrapping a peeled white onion from a bit of tissue paper.

Opening up her handbag, she says, "the first thing I'm going to take out, might surprise you - it's an onion. I always carry an onion," she adds, "because I love them."

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Chomping down on the popular allium, which is traditionally eaten cooked, as though it were an apple - she lets out a sigh of pleasure. "I don't think people mind, if you smell of onion. It's not bad breath, it's just onion breath."

Pulling a face of disgust she continues, "and sometimes, people say 'Christ, you smell of onion!'"

Her response to those nay-sayers commenting on her oniony breath? Staring straight down the barrel of the camera she adds, "and I say yeah."

This isn't the first time the star has eaten raw onion on camera, in fact it's something she does rather a lot. Back in 2021, for example, while appearing via video link on UK chat show Loose Women, the star was seen chowing down on her favorite snack.

Entertainment Daily reports that host Christine Lampard asked, “What are you munching on?” addressing Miriam Margolyes' onion habit.

"Well, I was told you wanted me to show that I really do eat onions like apples, so I am!" she responded.

(Image credit: Simon Schluter/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

Lampard pointed out that there are lots of health benefits, and she's not wrong. According to BBC Good Food, they're rich in antioxidant compounds, they may support heart, gut, and bone health, and they're even antibacterial.

However, individual as ever and showing that 'give a f***' attitude she's loved for, Margolyes said health benefits have nothing to do with why she munches them. She eats them because she loves them - and what better reason is there than that?