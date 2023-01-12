Love Island 2023 will have one major difference this season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island 2023 is all set to start on January 16, and it’s the perfect antidote to the winter blues.

The UK edition of the show is the original, and typically includes two seasons per year – one in the summer months and one in winter.

This season will see the cast jet off for some winter sun in South Africa, where they hope to come home with more than just a tan.

If you’re hoping to keep up with the action, you’ll be able to watch from anywhere in the world as always.

Ahead of the new series launching later this month, ITV have revealed a pretty big change to the rules - no social media.

For the first time ever, contestants won't be able to hand over control of their Instagram and Twitter accounts to friends or family members while they are in the villa.

Even though past contestants haven’t controlled their social channels when taking part in the series, many have been able to build a huge profile and attract plenty of brand deals by having someone post on their behalf.

The reason for the change in the rules comes after the mental health of contestants has become a cause for concern for show bosses. Past contestants have shared experiences of depression or difficulty coping with online trolls or their newfound fame.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Announcing the social media ban, a statement from ITV read, "As part of extended measures to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

“Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf."

All contestants have since changed their bio on Instagram to, “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!"

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The duty of care measures have been overseen by Dr Paul Litchfield and Dr Matthew Gould, with the ITV show committed to making a difference following the deaths of past contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, plus plenty others speaking about abuse they’ve received from trolls and more.

Dr Paul, in a statement has previously said, "The duty of care arrangements for Love Island continue to evolve in the light of advances in scientific knowledge and awareness of the pressures young people face in establishing healthy relationships.”

"That culture of continuous improvement ensures that Islanders are well placed to benefit from their experience of participating in one of the UK’s most popular TV shows.”

It also adds that “participants will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.”

After the show Islanders will have to take part in at least eight therapy sessions to help them adjust to life back home. The production team will also stay in touch with them for over a year to offer any "additional help" needed.