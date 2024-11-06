Kylie Minogue's biggest career regret is something we’ve all experienced
Kylie Minogue may be a global superstar but we can all relate to her one career regret
Kylie Minogue has revealed the relatable regret she has about her decades-long career in music - and we should all be taking note of her advice for overcoming it no matter our age or career path.
We love it when our favourite celebrities peel back the curtain and give us an insight into their lives away from the glitz and glam of red carpets, award shows and film sets, whether they're letting us in on beauty secrets, their styling hacks, or, in the case of Kylie Minogue, the surprisingly relatable regrets they have.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Kylie spoke candidly about one particular element of her career that she has regrets about, saying that she could 'spiral' if she 'thinks too much' about the different choices she would make she had a chance to do everything again for the first time.
But the one thing that stands out among all them all? "I regret not speaking my mind on certain occasions," the 56-year-old singer revealed. "Or feeling shy or not ready or not listening to my instinct."
But, instead of focusing on the changes she would make in the past, Kylie is much more focused on the future. After revealing her regret, she shared the simple mantra she lives by, saying, "Shoulda, woulda, coulda. We can only keep moving forward."
It's a great outlook to have no matter who you are or where you find yourself in life - and we could all benefit from adopting this positive, forward-looking mindset more often.
She gave us yet more positive thinking inspiration when, elsewhere in the interview, she revealed the helpful advice she would give her younger self. "If I could go back in time, I’d tell myself, ‘Trust your instinct.’ Which I still tell myself today because often there are other noises, or you’re unsure or you don’t listen to yourself," she said.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Another great tip for making yourself happier and boosting your mood, she added, "Also I’d say, ‘Have fun. There’s a lot to come, there will be a lot of obstacles and if you can’t go over them you’ll find a way under them or around them. You’ll find a way.’"
A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)
A photo posted by on
The new interview is yet more proof of Kylie's loveable relatability. She's gone viral on numerous occasions with the 'memes' she posts to Instagram, with our favourite being the oh-so relatable video of her lazing around in bed while promising she's just 'two seconds away' and totally running on time...
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
'I whispered quietly, I'm on HRT', Davina McCall speaks candidly about dealing with menopause
Davina McCall wants to make conversations about menopause more comfortable for women everywhere
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
So many A-Listers are rejecting dark wintry nails in favour of this timeless hue - and we're so on board
From Victoria Beckham to Demi Moore, we're seeing one chic and sheer shade on famous nails everywhere this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published