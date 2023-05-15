Kate Winslet and mini-me daughter Mia Threapleton stun on the BAFTA red carpet as an emotional acceptance speech from the Titanic star stole the night

Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton has followed in her actor mom's footsteps and appears to be jumping right over any notions that her blossoming career is owing to nepotism.

The talented young actor, aged 22, is steadily building her own career and has already starred in productions including A Little Chaos, Shadows, Dangerous Liaisons, and I Am Ruth. Kate Winslet starred alongside her daughter in I Am Ruth - which has proven to be a huge success and won the Titanic star a TV BAFTA for Leading Actress.

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mia is Kate's first-born child whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jim Threapleton. Images of the pair on the red carpet make it crystal clear that acting isn't the only thing they have in common as they also look super alike and appear to share excellent taste in fashion too.

We absolutely love Mia's wide-legged halterneck playsuit with a cream sash around the middle. This all black piece from Karen Millen is an example of a similar style that we also adore.

At the awards ceremony, Kate Winslet's daughter Mia was visibly moved as her mom took a moment to pay tribute to her daughter during her acceptance speech for the Leading Actress award.

(Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

"If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton," said Kate. "We did this together, kiddo," she added. "There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes and it took my breath away."

The show is a part of the I Am... series, a trilogy that explores the experiences of three women in personal and emotional moments, which aired on Channel 4. Kate and Mia's episode, which tells the story of mom Ruth and her daughter Freya, isn't based on a specific true life story. However, it's inspired by the all-too-common experience of parents struggling to navigate the potentially toxic impact of social media on their children's mental health.

Incredibly, the series was improvised - a challenge for even the most experienced actor. Per Grazia (opens in new tab), Kate couldn't help but burst with pride while speaking on the awards ceremony's red carpet.

"To not only see your child do something that they love, but to do it incredibly well," said the star, "and what she had to do to create this character is quite frightening stuff. And we did that together. When I watched the finished project, I couldn't believe we'd done it and I couldn't believe it was her. She's just so brilliant."

Mia previously spoke about the difficult ground she covered in the show, which was the first time she's co-starred with her Oscar-winning mother. Explaining how their personal relationship impacted her performance, Mia told Channel 4 (opens in new tab), "the fact that she is actually my mother, I feel that really helped in a way."

"Because the chemistry, the connection," added Mia, "the emotional bond between us as a mother and daughter who are very close to each other, was already there."