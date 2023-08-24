John Whaite reveals his 'sense of loss' after painful goodbye with Johannes
John Whaite revealed the 'sense of loss' he felt following his stint on Strictly Come Dancing as it meant leaving Johannes Radebe
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In excerpts from his autobiography, Dancing On Eggshells, John Whaite revealed the 'sense of loss' he felt following the end of Strictly Come Dancing.
John Whaite, one of The Great British Bake Off's most successful contestants, is set to release an autobiography, titled, Dancing On Eggshells. The star made headlines as one of the celebrity participants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 lineup and part of the first-ever same-sex couple in Strictly Come Dancing with his professional dance partner Johannes Radebe.
In recent months the star has opened up about his relationship with his professional dance partner and revealed that he fell victim to the Strictly curse as he 'fell in love' with Johannes while in a relationship.
In his new book, he has detailed his relationship with his dance partner further as he opened up about their emotional final goodbye - and the jealousy he felt towards the sweat shimmering on his skin...
In extracts obtained by The Sun, John wrote, "After that final dance, I hung up my clothes for the last time. I felt a sense of loss." He added, "Not because the competition was over, I was knackered and ready for a break, but because I wouldn’t get to see Johannes every single day."
He reminisced on their emotional farewell and how he 'didn't want to let go'. John said, "I watched him as he sat on the window sill of the dressing room drinking a glass of champagne, still sparkling in his bright white show dance outfit. I was jealous of the sweat beads as they shimmered on his beautiful skin. I wanted to be close to him . . . We hugged goodbye, I didn’t want to let go."
In another excerpt, the Strictly and Bake Off star said that Johannes had seen the 'Strictly curse' happen a number of times as professionals and celebrities fell for each other on the dancefloor. "Johannes knew that [the curse] could happen. He had seen it a thousand times with his dance companions over the years," John wrote. "When you are physically pressed against another man for ten hours a day, things move emotionally . . . He was being cautious. Strictly has a magical way of revealing the truth."
The star was also critical of his fellow co-stars in the dancing competition and condemned them for "reeling off the same bull***t spiel week after week". He reportedly even called the show "Sickly Come Dancing". However, he still spoke fondly about the experience and wrote very romantically that the competition would be "etched on his heart until its last beat."
Despite his confessions of affection for his dance partner, the baker is still with his long-term partner and fiancé, Paul Atkins, whom he has been with for 15 years. He and his partner took a short break after John's appearance in the dance competition but managed to work things out after they took some time apart.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Vera Broken Promise sees Ann Cleeves' no-nonsense detective delving into the past to solve one of the ITV drama's most tragic cases
In Vera Broken Promise is airing again and with so much going on, past and present, some fans might have a few questions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's strict but clever rule of thirds for juggling her busy life
The Princess of Wales is said to divide her time into thirds in order to balance all of the responsibilities in her life
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?
Here is everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023, including the start date and how long the season will be
By Laura Harman Published
-
Strictly's John Whaite reveals he fell victim to the Strictly curse as he 'fell in love' with Johannes while in a relationship
John Whaite revealed he fell victim to the Strictly curse back in 2021 as he announced that he 'fell in love' with Johannes Radebe
By Laura Harman Published
-
Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - Everything you need to know about the celebrities participating
The Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 who have been announced so far...
By Laura Harman Last updated
-
Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Strictly results 2022
This contestant is who left Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night as the dancing competition continues to get tougher every week
By Laura Harman Published
-
Robbie Williams' bold Strictly outfit divides viewers, 'he may want to sack his stylist'
Robbie Williams' Strictly performance and outfit gained a lot of attention from viewers but not the nice kind...
By Aoife Hanna Last updated
-
Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis meets Giovanni Pernice's family in his Sicilian hometown
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are said to be very close after winning Strictly last year
By Sarah Finley Last updated
-
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants: This year's lineup and start date
The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants are a mixture of beloved British celebrities, including one with plenty of stage experience
By Emma Dooney Last updated
-
Anton Du Beke addresses Bruno Tonioli feud rumors, admitting the former Strictly judge hasn't spoken to him since panel shake up
Anton Du Beke says Bruno Tonioli feud rumors aren't what they seem although he says the pair haven't spoken since he took the job
By Aoife Hanna Last updated