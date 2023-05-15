John Travolta shares the sweetest video of his late wife Kelly - 'this brings tears to my eyes'

John Travolta shared a sweet video of his late wife on social media, as the actor marked another Mother's Day since her passing in 2020.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta married in 1991 and had three children together, Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin. Sadly, their son Jett passed in 2009, and in 2020, Kelly passed away as well. Kelly died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after she had been suffering from breast cancer for two years.

Paying tribute to Kelly's memory, the actor took to social media to mark Mother's Day and share a sweet video of the actress during a previous Mother's Day celebration. The caption of the video read, "Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Fans adored this sweet video and heart-breaking tribute and many took to the comments to praise John.

"Love to all of you!♥️ John, thank you for showing us what true love, respect and loyalty teakky is!" said one fan. "I don’t know why because I’ve never met either of you but this bring tears to my eyes," said another.

One fan commented wisely, "Sometimes it is very difficult to see our loved ones on video when they are gone.." Another added, "One of the most beautiful Mother's Day tributes that I have seen today💞💞 Such a lovely Mother & Wife - gives me goosebumps & tears in my eyes, too. Thank-you for sharing with friends & fans."

John and Kelly's daughter also took to social media to share a sweet post about her mother. The photo she shared was a black-and-white image of Kelly and John looking chic in a restaurant.

In the caption of the post, Ella wrote, "Happy Mothers Day to the most wonderful, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and brilliant mom a girl could ask for and to the most iconic duo I could ever dream of being raised by. So very thankful and filled with love on this day❤️."

The actor lost his wife in 2020 and more recently had to deal with another heartbreaking loss as his former Grease costar, Olivia Newton-John passed away in August 2022.

John Travolta led an emotional celebrity tribute to Olivia Newton-John as the legendary Grease star passed away at the age of 73 in 2022. John shared a throwback pix of his late costar and captioned the image, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

In February this year, John Travolta broke down in tears during an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the Oscars. This showed his close connection with his former costar and how much he has been affected by her tragic passing.