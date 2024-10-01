Joan: Is Boisie Hannington a real person and where he is now?

Boisie Hannington is a key character in ITV’s Joan and some people might be curious about if he’s based on a real person.

This year we’ve been spoilt for choice when it comes to true crime dramas and ITV’s six-part series Joan is the latest one to have sparked viewers’ curiosity. Following in the wake of the release of Netflix’s Monsters, which focuses on a high-profile US murder case, Joan instead delves into the life of Britain’s most notorious diamond thief, Joan Hannington. The Joan true story is shocking and heart-wrenching as we see Joan (played by Sophie Turner) striving to make money to regain custody of her daughter and give her a better life in 1980s London.

Along the way she meets charismatic Boisie Hannington (played by Frank Dillane) and romance blossoms. Whilst we know Joan Hannington is real, some viewers might have been left wondering if Boisie is also a real person and, if so, where he is now as ITV’s Joan continues to captivate fans.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Is Boisie Hannington a real person?

Just like Joan, the character of Boisie Hannington is based upon a real person. He was born Ronald Thomas Hannington but later became known as Benny Boisie. He and Joan came to meet each other whilst he was officially working as an antiques expert and dealer, but was also an expert criminal in his own right. Boisie was 17 years older than Joan and taught her his trade, which reportedly included cheque and credit card fraud, and they soon rose to become a glamorous jewel thief power couple.

"My marriage to Benny was supposedly what the Eighties were all about," Joan Hannington explained to The Sun in a piece published the day Joan premiered. "Fast cars, fast living, Michael ­Jackson at the top of the charts, Dallas and Dynasty on the TV. I loved the glamour of that period."

Joan went on to describe the home they shared as a "palace" of sorts, adding that it was filled with gorgeous antique pieces. Unsurprisingly, the total value of the "gear" was staggering and so whilst they didn’t have an "alarm", they did take protective measures.

"We had a home that was like a ­palace to whoever came there. Boisie had every room expertly decorated with Victorian and Edwardian gear, art deco, art nouveau. Our flat only cost £27,110 from the council, yet we had about £1 million of gear in there," she said. "We never had a floor safe or an alarm or even a panic button - just grilles on all the doors, window locks and a load of weapons hidden around the flat."

As per Manchester Evening News, Joan also once shared further details about this time during an interview with the Scottish Daily Record. She explained that Boisie had moved in with her "within weeks" of the two of them meeting and that "overnight" her council flat was "overflowing with priceless antiques".

"Benny and I accumulated thousands of pounds a week in stolen gems, which we stashed at a bank in private deed boxes," she claimed. "I had no idea of the total value of our cash and assets, but it must have run into millions."

Joan and Boisie Hannington are said to have got married at Acton Register Office in 1980. The couple welcomed their son Benny in 1987 and it was at this time that Joan apparently began to cut back on their criminal activities, before retiring for good and starting afresh a few years later.

Where is Boisie Hannington now?

Tragically, Boisie Hannington died in 1990 and The Sun reports that he was killed after he supposedly set fire to a building as part of an insurance scam. The fire is said to have got out of control, causing an explosion. In the aftermath of her husband’s passing, Joan decided to go straight for good and described Boisie’s death as the "lowest point" in her life.

She shared, "It was the lowest point of my life. After Benny died, a business associate of his took out a £75,000 contract on me - although, fortunately the man paid to kill me was a friend of my husband’s and he ran off with his advance. Later, I got mixed up with a boy­friend who embezzled more than £1 million from my business. So I know what it’s like to be robbed."

"The money never brought me any pleasure. I decided to go straight. I had more than enough money to last for life," Joan added.

Joan, who was dubbed "The Godmother" during her time as a jewel thief, previously reflected more upon her relationship with Boisie and how his death affected her. She told the Scottish Daily Record that she had "more than enough money to last for life" and sold Boisie’s antique shops, cleared out her home and "started afresh in Islington, North London" after her husband's passing.

All episodes of Joan are available to watch now on ITVX and the series is also airing on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on ITV1.