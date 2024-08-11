I've never considered painting as a way to de-stress, but Jessica Alba looks so relaxed with this beginner-friendly watercolour workbook – I'm sold
Cafe In Bloom is the perfect way to relax and unwind
In a world where technology touches almost every part of our lives, it's easy to forget the power of traditional creative mediums. But Jessica Alba just offered a brilliant reminder of how beneficial they can be, with a holiday snap that's convinced me to dust off my (very old) paintbrush.
In a series of photos from her family in holiday in Greece, the fourth in the slideshow below is a picture of her painting some flowers in author Sarah Simon's Cafe In Bloom watercolour workbook, and it totally captivated me. Whilst you can only get a glimpse of the actress enjoying the pastime, the entire scene looks so calm and relaxing, I'm sold on the new (old) way to unwind.
I'm a big fan of exercise as a way to de-stress, but am always looking for how to reduce cortisol levels in less stimulating ways. The combination of topic – cosy cafés and blooming gardens – and beautiful design and layout of this workbook makes it instantly appealing. Add to that it being beginner-friendly, highly portable (to take away on holiday) and inexpensive, it's a no-brainer way to de-stress.
Shop watercolour workbooks
Jessica Alba's workbook of choice, Sarah Simon's Cafe In Bloom features 25 beginner-friendly projects on premium watercolour paper. The step-by-step guides, which features beautiful illustrations of flowers, nature and café scenes, help you confidently paint each project and create stunning artwork - with no drawing skills required.
There's nothing quite like getting to the end of an amazing book and not having another lined-up. Thankfully that's not the case here – Sarah Simon has a number of watercolour workbooks to choose from. If you're a fan of the animal kingdom, this one is filled with beautiful botanical and animal sketches, ready for you to watercolour.
Another of Simon's masterclasses, this Watercolour Workbook is the third in this series, and has 25 projects on thick 200 gsm premium watercolour paper, so there's no chance of bleed through. Each project can be completed in 30-minutes or less, so you'll get the satisfaction of finishing each time.
Shop watercolour tools
For watercolour marking, a round brush, Sarah Simon says, is the most 'versatile'. The shape, she says, 'makes them suitable for small details and delicate lines, but also for broader strokes and washes'. This set includes a range of popular sizes – 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 15 – and is a great price on Amazon.
Read any of Sarah Simon's books, and you read her recommend Reeves as a brand for watercolour paints for beginners. If you want to dip a toe into watercolours without spending too much, this brilliant little beginner set is under £10 and comes with a brush too.
If you want a wider selection of paints, this travel tin from Winsor & Newton is a great option. With 24 colours to choose from and a paintbrush included, this tin also includes a space to mix colours. And when you're done, simply wipe clean and pack up the small, portable case. Perfect for taking the hobby on your travels.
One of the best things about these books is the short-style projects that feature in each - they are all doable in 30-mins or less. And so hopefully you can finish a project each time, and get that sense of satisfaction at completing one each time. The bite-sized lessons also mean your brain isn't overloaded.
