Jennifer Garner's lookalike daughter Violet confuses fans, 'You're telling me that's Violet and not Jennifer Garner?'

Jennifer Garner's lookalike daughter Violet has shocked fans in recent snaps as the youngster is the spitting image of her mother.

In celebration of Independence Day on July 4, the rich and the famous flocked to the Hamptons to celebrate at an all-white-party-themed event. Videos posted on social media showed Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July party was in full swing and boasted a number of famous faces including, Kim Kardashian, James Corden, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin and Hailey Beiber. Among the A-listers were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were accompanied by Violet Affleck, Ben's eldest daughter from his first marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The wholesome image of this blended family has caused an intense reaction on social media as fans have been completely dumbfounded by Violet's smilaries with her mother Jennifer Garner. Fans took to social media to share their confusion, and to be honest, we are right there with them!

"Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin," said one fan who shared a screenshot from the video posted at thsi event which clearly highlighted how much Violet looked like Jennifer.

"You telling me that's Violet and not Jennifer Garner?" asked one fan on Twitter. "That’s Jennifer garner in 13 going on 30," said another firmly who insisted Violet looked just like her mother nearly 20 years ago. "I thought this was Jennifer Garner lol," said another simply.

"If you told me this is Jennifer Garner—and not her daughter—I would have 5,000% believed you, no question," commented one fan.

Others joked that Jennifer had clearly only used her DNA when she made her daughter. "Jennifer Garner considered his genes and chose to asexually reproduce, she's so real for that," said the fan. "Ben's genes didn't even try!" joked another.

This isn't the first time that fans have noticed how much Violet looks like her mother. Back in December 2022, Violet joined her mother - as her date - at a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

The pair both wore beautiful black dresses and were the perfect dynamic duo as they met with politicians and world leaders.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck (Image credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children together, Violet Anne Affleck (born in 2005) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (born in 2009), and Samuel Garner Affleck (born in 2012).

Since Jennifer and Ben's divorce, the pair have co-parents their three children and have even welcomed Jennifer Lopez's children on their family outings. Back in May 2023, Jennifer Garner was snapped taking her daughter Seraphina, and Jennifer Lopez's child Emme to Disneyland over Memorial Day Weekend - highlighting their blended family structure.