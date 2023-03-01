Jane Fonda reveals sad regret over not being the mom she 'wishes' she could've been

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jane Fonda has opened up about her regrets over feeling unprepared to become a mother in an honest new interview.

Legendary actress Jane Fonda, who still continues to star in movies at 85-years-old, has had a long and successful life. She's very confident in herself and her relationships - she recently revealed that she's not interested in having any more sexual relationships in her life.

However in a recent interview, she admitted that she does have some regrets.

During a candid chat with CNN's Chris Wallace, Jane spoke openly about her experience with motherhood, and how she wasn't the parent she wishes she was to her three children, Mary Luana Williams, 55, Vanessa Vadim, 54, and Troy O’Donovan Garity, 49.

Jane, who has always embraced herself as she's aged, explained how, after battling a specific type of cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma, she's not afraid of dying - rather, is more scared of "getting to the end of life with a lot of regrets, when there's no time to do anything about it."

She said, "I was not the kind of mother that I wished that I had been to my children,” Jane told Chris Wallace.

"I have great, great children. Talented, smart. I just didn’t know how to do it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She then revealed that, as she aged and began to do more advocacy work, she learned more about motherhood. Then, in 1995, she started The Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, which is a non-profit health organization that advocates for children in the southern state of Georgia.

"I’ve studied parenting, and I know what it’s supposed to be now," she continued to Chris Wallace.

"I didn’t know then. So I’m trying to show up now."

The 80 For Brady star has been in the limelight a lot recently promoting her new movie, which follows four older women, played by Jane, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin (Jane's Grace and Frankie co-star), who travel to watch Tom Brady in the Superbowl.

The movie, which is now in theaters, is actually based on a true story of a group of older football fanatics, who called themselves the "Over 80 for Brady" fan club, with whom the actresses said they got close with while filming the comedy. The ladies in the original "Over 80 for Brady" club revealed to CBS Sunday news that their bond as friends truly solidified after they all became widows, and that "game days became the link that kept their friendship from fumbling."

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)))

Jane said that working with her 80 For Brady co-stars was "really special".

"You know, I've known Lily for 50 years," Jane told PEOPLE. "I've known Sally 40 years, and I just so admire her and watching her process of creating the character during the course of filming was really special."

When finishing up her conversation with Chris Wallace, she said, "I think about death a lot. I have for the last 30 years. I think that's a healthy thing to do. It's hard to live right if you don't think about death. It's a part of life."