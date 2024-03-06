Is Gillian Anderson married and does she have children?

Does Gillian Anderson have children or any husbands? Here's everything you need to know...

Ahead of Gillian Anderson's appearance in Netflix's Scoop as Emily Matlis, fans have been increasingly interested in her life and what it looks like behind the screen. Although we've caught glimpses of Gillian Anderson's London home which is both timeless and trendy, fans want to know more about who she shares her life with. Here's everything you need to know about the star's past relationships and how many children he has.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Gillian Anderson married?

Gillian Anderson is not currently married. However, she has been married twice in the past and additionally has been in several long-term highly publicised relationships. This includes a six-year relationship with the father of her two youngest children and a more recent relationship with the creator and writer of The Crown.

Who was Gillian Anderson married to?

Clyde Klotz

Clyde Klotz was Gillian's first husband who she was married to between 1994 and 1997. Clyde is a Canadian television art director and production designer who was working on the set of The X Files when he met Gillian who was leading the cast as Dana Scully. The couple share one child, a daughter named Piper who was born in September 1994.

Gillian Anderson and Clyde Klotz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Ozanne

Julian Ozanne is a Kenyan producer and director who was Gillian's second husband. The couple were married for just two years between 2004 and 2006. The pair reportedly met while Gillian was on safari in Kenya. Only months after their separation was publically announced, it was revealed that Gillian was pregnant with her boyfriend Mark Griffith's child.

Does Gillian Anderson have any children?

Gillian is mother to three children - a daughter, Piper, from her first marriage to Clyde Klotz and two sons, Oscar and Felix, from her relationship with Mark Griffiths.

Gillian welcomed her daughter Piper in September 1994 with then-husband Clyde. The couple went on to separate in 1997.

Gillian dated Mark Griffiths from 2006 until they split in 2012, the couple had two children together, Oscar and Felix Griffiths who were born in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

A spokesperson for the star told US Weekly at the time, "Gillian Anderson and her partner Mark Griffiths have amicably separated after six years together."

Gillian Anderson and Mark Griffiths (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the star prefers to keep her private life to herself, she has occasionally mentioned her children in interviews. Speaking to The Times, the star said that she had become more like her character Jean Milburn from Sex Education and sex was more of an open topic at the dinner table.

"I find myself saying something embarrassing at the dinner table and I don’t know if it is me or if Jean has given me the licence to say that. Maybe I have always been that way, though. Some of what she shares is too much information. I wouldn’t share it, even with my eldest in her twenties. But my son came home after having a sex education class and I completely clammed up. I couldn’t bring myself to continue the conversation. I just let it die. I really don’t know why," she said in the interview.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian and Mark never married and following their separation she has publicly dated a few other famous faces. Most recently the star was linked to British screenwriter, Peter Morgan, who wrote The Crown and The Last King of Scotland. The pair dated for four years until 2020. It was rumoured in 2023 that they rekindled their romance, but that has not been confirmed by either party.

In the 2020 interview with The Times she alluded to her relationship with Peter as she said, "There is a new creativity nowadays to what a relationship should look like, too. For instance, my partner and I don’t live together. If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them."

"It’s exciting. We choose when to be together. There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of ‘Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?’. I start to miss the person I want to be with, which is a lovely feeling. And it is so huge for me to be able to see a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner’s house and to step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it!" she said.

At present, it's unclear whether Gillian is currently dating anyone and the star hasn't spoken about her love life publically in some time.