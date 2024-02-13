Is Gavin and Stacey coming back? All we know about the 2024 Christmas special that's 'in the works'

There are rumours that Gavin and Stacey is set to return to our screens, but is it true? Here's what we know...

When Gavin and Stacey was first released in 2007, the nation fell in love with the hilarious romantic comedy series starring Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, James Corden, and Ruth Jones. The three seasons that followed were met with delight and praise and fans were understandably devastated when the series ended in 2010. Fortunately, in 2019 the cast all returned for a Christmas special that was viewed by around 18 and a half million people who were left on a total will they won;t they cliffhanger about Smithy and Nessa's relationship as she proposed to him in the final moments.

Although James Corden has repeatedly refused to comment on whether there will be another series, it's now been reported that the show is set to return with a Christmas special that is now 'in the works'! Here's what we know so far...

(Image credit: Alamy)

Is Gavin and Stacey coming back?

It has been claimed that James Corden and Ruth Jones will release another festive special episode of Gavin and Stacey this December which will follow on from the 2019 Christmas episode.

Deadline reports, "The sitcom from James Corden and Ruth Jones will film a new episode over the summer with a view to airing at Christmas time this year, five years on from the previous ratings-topping special."

"We are told the series is in development/pre-production and cameras will roll in a few months time on the show, which is produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden."

Although Ruth and James have not made any announcements to support the claims made about a potential return of the show, the fact that last year James Corden ended his stint as a late-night TV host in the US is adding fuel to the rumour mill.

(Image credit: Alamy)

What happened in the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

The 2019 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey showed that Gavin and Stacey had moved to Wales and lived in Doris's former home with their three children; Harry, Caitlin, and Megan. Smithy was still living in Essex but visited his 11-year-old son Neil regularly who lives in Barry with Nessa and Bryn. A main plot point focused on Smithy's struggling relationship with his girlfriend and his continued sexual tension with Nessa, the mother of his son, whom he'd been sleeping with regularly over the past decade.

In the final moments of the show, Nessa surprises Smithy by proposing to him and saying that she is in love with him. The episode quickly ended without giving time for Smithy to respond, meaning we'll never know whether the couple made things work. This will likely be a focal point of any other episodes of the show that are released, as fans are desperate for closure on the will-they-won't-they relationship between Smithy and Nessa.