How to watch MasterChef Australia for free in the UK and from anywhere in the world

Wondering how to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK? You’re probably not alone and the latest season has had some very famous guest judges.

MasterChef UK crowned its season 20 champion on 22nd May and for the cooking enthusiasts amongst us the next series can’t come quick enough. The long-running show is a comforting watch and it’s not just the UK version that’s delivering on the delicious dishes and cookery drama. MasterChef Australia launched in 2009 and if you’re looking for an alternative go-to show after the emotional intensity of Netflix’s Eric’s ending and the Baby Reindeer true story then this is perfect.

Season 16 is currently underway starring none other than Britain’s own Jamie Oliver and you might be tempted to tune in and see what the contestants are serving up this time around. Here we have all the details on how to watch MasterChef Australia for free in the UK and around the world so you don’t miss another moment.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK

Anyone who's been wondering how to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK might be a little disappointed to learn that there’s currently no confirmation of a streaming service or broadcaster for MasterChef Australia season 16. The first 12 seasons of the show can be watched via Amazon Prime Video, though you will have to pay to watch these and fans would also have to pay for a Sky TV subscription to watch seasons 2, 11, 13, 14 and 15 there.

You can, however, watch MasterChef Australia seasons 11, 13, 14 and 15 for free if you sign up for UKTV Play. For those wanting to enjoy MasterChef Australia season 16 or some of the other seasons that aren’t on these platforms, you would have to use a VPN.

If you’re an Australian citizen and you’re going to be in the UK when the next episodes of MasterChef Australia are airing then this is the same situation for you. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy solution if you want to continue watching the show as you would at home as this software allows you to change your IP address so it appears as though you’re accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in Australia and access libraries of shows they’d usually be able to enjoy, like MasterChef Australia. The latest season is airing on Channel 10 in Australia and you can also watch the episodes on 10 Play, the channel’s streaming service for free, though it also only has limited past seasons available there.

Watch MasterChef Australia with a VPN

How to watch MasterChef Australia from the US

If you want to watch the latest season of MasterChef Australia in the US then it’s a similar story to the UK as season 16 isn’t currently available to watch on any American platforms. Of course, this might change in the future and seasons 1-14 can be watched for free via Tubi with commercials. With this in mind it would make sense that MasterChef Australia seasons 15 and 16 will make their way onto Tubi at some point in the future. Until then, US-based fans will just have to enjoy re-watching their favourite moments from past instalments.

How to watch MasterChef Australia from anywhere in the world

Especially if you’re already mid-way through watching a season of MasterChef Australia the last thing you want to do is miss out as the challenges get even harder. Thankfully, whether you’re an Australian citizen who normally watches via Channel 10, a UK citizen who watches on UKTV Play or a US fan who watches on Tubi, you can still enjoy the show from anywhere in the world with the use of a VPN.

