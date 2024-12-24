How to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale 2024 from anywhere: Stream it free online

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale is absolutely unmissable for fans of the show, and to be sure you don't miss a moment of the action, here's how to watch it from anywhere.

Gavin & Stacey first aired all the back in 2007, and gave the world three glorious seasons of classic British comedy. After returning for a Christmas Special in 2019, fans have been waiting in limbo for five years needing resolution to the cliff hanger of a lifetime - did Smithy say yes or no to Nessa's proposal? Well, it's not long now until we find out, and say our goodbyes to the cast for the very last time in the process.

The series is one of those extraordinarily rare beasts where the stars align and each and every cast member is pitch perfect and flawless in their role. Gavin & Stacey will make lists of 'best comedy series ever' for decades to come, provide answers to pub quiz questions and will always be quotable - hands up who never failed to answer their phone with 'Oh, what's occurring?' back in the day (or still do, it's still that funny.) The 2024 Christmas episode is going to be the highlight of the festive viewing schedule, and we're here to make sure you don't miss a second of it by letting you know how to watch it from anywhere.

How to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale 2024 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special for 2024, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will air on both at 9pm on Christmas Day. Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch it the moment it airs, or watch it at a later date on BBC iPlayer on-demand after broadcast, where it will stay for some time for your viewing pleasure.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account. If you're inspired to watch all of Gavin & Stacey again before the Finale episode airs, all three seasons along with the 2008 and 2019 Christmas specials are all currently available on to watch for free on iPlayer on demand - the best excuse for a nostalgic catch up with the gang.

How to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Finale airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see what's happened to the titular pair, along with Smithy and Nessa, Pam and Mick, and Bryn and Gwen and of course, Neil the (not so much anymore) baby, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy the episode with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special from anywhere in the world.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 on BBC iPlayer.

It’s time to find out exactly what happened in the five years since we left Nessa down on one knee, finally declaring her love for Smithy after so many will they/won't they years - well, have they?

The episode sees Bryn packing up the Picasso ready for a trip to Essex, where Pam and Mick will be waiting to host. Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their seventeen year relationship, and Gwen is behaving in a peculiar way. Nessa has started up another of her infamous business ventures, and Neil The Baby, who is definitely no longer a baby, is only about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad (to make us feel really old).

In Billericay, Pam is finding the role of hostess with the mostest very stressful, while a newly retired Mick only wants to practice his golf swings in the living room. There have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship and we're surprised they're still together but glad they are, because it just wouldn't be the same without Dawn's withering put downs.

Journeying to Barry and Billericay to catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time is going to be emotional, but we might just find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip - place your bets now.