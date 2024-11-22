Helen Skelton's tips for 'leaning into fears' and 'testing your mettle' outside of your comfort zone - 'Don't overthink it'

Helen Skelton has revealed what helps her to branch outside of her comfort zone and face her fears during tough challenges, declaring that avoiding overthinking is key.

The Countryfile host, who has made a name for herself as a courageous go-getter who's up for any challenge, has tried her hand at countless daring tasks since making her TV debut on Blue Peter back in 2008. From running multiple marathons to kayaking the entire length of the Amazon River.

Her latest challenge, though, has seen her canoe across world’s highest aqueduct in a bid to encourage others to face their fears.

(Image credit: Virgin Red/ Paddle Partners)

Teaming up with Virgin Red as part of their Paddle Partners campaign, Helen took on the mission of canoeing at a height of 126ft above ground - with a stomach-turning sheer drop to the side of her.

Never one to shy away from pushing herself out of her comfort zone, Helen told us exactly how she faces her fears like a pro - and the mindset that gets her in the zone.

"I don't think it's bad to be afraid of stuff. I don't think it's bad to do things that get your heart racing and make your palms a little bit sweaty - because you feel alive," she explained.

"It's a test of your mettle and I always think it's good to put yourself in those situations. So often we hear people say 'put yourself out of your comfort zone' and I think a lot of people don't really know what that means."

Explaining the step-by-step thought process that helps her take on daunting missions, Helen added, "I think it's good to not overthink it. It's really important to just take everything one bit at a time. I've done a lot of things in the past that have been a big challenge, that have been a test, and the only way to do it is by not overthinking it.

"I never thought about running a marathon, I only ever thought about running six miles. Take these things on bit by bit. All I ever think about is what I've got to do in the next hour."

Virgin Red are giving three Paddle Partners the chance to canoe across the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in order to face their fears, after it was found that a fear of heights is the most common among Brits, with 35% of those polled affected.

Up until November 25th, members of the public can simply enter to win the opportunity to take on the same epic challenge as Helen.