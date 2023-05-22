Cher admits she 'can't understand' turning 77 with hilarious new birthday message

Cher has delighted fans after marking her 77th birthday with a relatable post about getting older.

The Grammy Award winner took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate another year around the sun and to ask a very important question.

"Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼 PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD," she wrote, before adding, "This is ridiculous."

Never one to hold back on social media, Cher went on to confess that she struggles to grasp the reality of aging.

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them," she admitted. "WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH #'s⁉️ I'm dyslexic & #'s Are hard 4 me."

Cher has mentioned her experience of having the language-based learning difficulty in the past, revealing in her 1998 autobiography, The First Time, "I couldn’t read quickly enough to get all my homework done."

"Almost everything I learned, I had to learn by listening," the mother-of-two added. "My report cards always said that I was not living up to my potential."

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

At the end of her birthday message, the Believe singer gave a shout-out to her beloved fans.

"Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard," she wrote. "Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

Fans were quick to reply to Cher's update, with many sharing their own perspectives on getting older.

"Age is a number. When you open your heart (like I know you do) we are age less. The spirit hasn’t got an age," one person commented.

"You are timeless and eternal," another fan wrote.

The candid post comes just a few months after Cher seemingly confirmed the death of her mother, Georgie Holt, on Twitter.







(Image credit: William Nation / Contributor / Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Cher has spoken openly about her difficulties with the aging process. In a 2020 interview with the Guardian, she didn't mince words on how feels about getting older.

"What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don't. Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun.

"When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long," but these days, "It's like we've got to rest because you've got another night."

"Also, I don't like going out now because everybody's got a camera and it's not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they're going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don't like it."