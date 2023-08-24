Celine Dion 'likely to never sing in public again' due to stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The singer, 55, might never sing again, according to reports. Here's what we know about her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis and how it's affecting her health.

In December 2022, Celine Dion received a diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome - an autoimmune disease that causes muscle stiffness throughout the body. According to reports as told by Mirror, her family is struggling to find a medication that works for her as her condition worsens.

The singer is unfortunately said to be "debilitated" by the condition, and is likely to never sing again in front of fans, as she does not feel like leaving her house due to her symptoms.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

According to an inside source reporting to The National Enquirer, Celine is highly susceptible to falling, and has been having "unbearable" muscle spasms in recent months.

""Celine hasn't been photographed in public in almost 600 days — and with good reason," the source said. "She has trouble walking and is at the mercy of loud noises that trigger spasms, which make her susceptible to failing. Her back has become hunched and her muscle spasms are, at times, unbearable."

Unfortunately, the condition has only continued to worsen, said the source, and she has move in with family members, including her sister Linda.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

The singer, who was supposed to go on tour later this year, had to cancel her tour dates for her Courage World Tour. According to the inside source, it is unlikely she will ever get to perform those dates, even if postponed far into the future.

Celine's sister Claudette has also given some updates on her condition. She told Le Journal de Montreal that she often calls her sister to check in, although Linda is often the one answering the phone. "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard," Claudette said.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game," she continued of her sister. "At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

Celine's team continues to occasionally post on her social media - but fans are asking for more updates on her health condition.

On the most recent video posted to her Instagram account, one fan commented, "I would like to get an update about Celine situation? Please somebody update!"

Another said, "I can’t wait to see you soon with your bright, energetic smile and your wonderful vigorous voice….. I wish you all the best, Celine!!"